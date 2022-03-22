Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts, Middletown police say

Birk said people who live near construction sites should look out for “suspicious vehicles” during “odd hours.” He encouraged people to contact police if they suspect a theft is occurring.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, (513) 425-7700 or Detective Mynhier at (513) 425-7720.

In Warren County Common Pleas Court, two people were indicted last week for recent thefts from vacant homes or construction sites, according to court records.

Juan Pinales, 37, of Middletown, was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly was caught by Middletown police trying to steal appliances from a vacant residence on Jan. 28. His arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. April 8.

David Lee Pickett, 49, of Franklin, was charged with breaking and entering after he allegedly stole tools Feb. 18 from a construction site in Franklin. His arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.