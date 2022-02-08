Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
RiversEdge announces lineup for David Shaw’s Big River Get Down
HAMILTON — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will not only return to Hamilton this year, but it will be a two-day event that will kick off the entire 2022 RiversEdge concert season.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I’ve missed all of their faces, all of their smiles, and all of the pictures that we get to take together when I’m coming from the stage, coming from my mom’s house, or whatever. I’ve really just truly missed all of that and I just can’t wait to see everybody, and be wrapped in the energy of Hamilton, and the beautiful thing that we’ve all created together,” said David Shaw, frontman of The Revivalists.
David Shaw’s Big River Get Down will be May 20 and May 21 at RiversEdge Amphitheater. On Friday, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the music will start at 3:30 p.m.
Mechanic accidentally catches garage on fire in Middletown
A car and a garage were severely damaged Tuesday morning when a mechanic accidentally caught his car and garage on fire, according to a Middletown fire official.
Middletown firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 700 block of Mary Etta Street. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding told the Journal-News the man tried to put out the car fire. After that was unsuccessful, he called the fire department.
“It got too big for him,” Spaulding said.
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen
Hamilton Police are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.
Emily Pena De La Cruz, 17, was reported missing Jan. 18, according to the police report. The report states she is a runaway, but detectives have not been able to locate her.
Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.
Butler County Sheriff’s major, a Bengals superfan, to attend Super Bowl LVI
Count the Craft family of Hamilton among die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to sunny California this week for Super Bowl mania. But it wasn’t until Wednesday last week Mike Craft learned he and his grandson would actually attend the game.
Craft, a Butler County Sheriff’s Office major, has been a season ticket holder since 1985 attending most games with his late father, Bob.
“Dad was a fan from Day 1, going to games since their inception,” Craft said.
Most local schools will still be in session Monday after Super Bowl
For thousands of area students, the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday will be a normal class day with no time off for what Cincinnati Bengals fans everywhere are hoping will be the biggest win in the team’s history.
Some school districts do plan to close the day after the big game.
Ross Schools was one of the first in the region last week to announce no classes the day after the Bengals clash with the Los Angeles Rams for the world championship.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Fans cheer on Bengals at Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally at Paul Brown Stadium
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Bengals fans cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF