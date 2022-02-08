Hamburger icon
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Hamilton, Ohio native David Shaw and his band, The Revivalists, will headline “David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite” at RiversEdge Amphitheater on Sat., May 21, 2022. Shaw will bring a solo performance to town on Fri., May 20. CONTRIBUTED

News
41 minutes ago

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.

RiversEdge announces lineup for David Shaw’s Big River Get Down

Hamilton native David Shaw and his band, The Revivalists, will headline Hamilton’s third annual, one-day music festival, David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite at RiversEdge on Saturday, Sept. 9. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will not only return to Hamilton this year, but it will be a two-day event that will kick off the entire 2022 RiversEdge concert season.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’ve missed all of their faces, all of their smiles, and all of the pictures that we get to take together when I’m coming from the stage, coming from my mom’s house, or whatever. I’ve really just truly missed all of that and I just can’t wait to see everybody, and be wrapped in the energy of Hamilton, and the beautiful thing that we’ve all created together,” said David Shaw, frontman of The Revivalists.

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down will be May 20 and May 21 at RiversEdge Amphitheater. On Friday, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the music will start at 3:30 p.m.

Mechanic accidentally catches garage on fire in Middletown

Middletown firefighters responded this morning to a report of a car and a garage on fire in the 700 block of Mary Etta Street. No one was injured in the fire that's under investigation, said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

A car and a garage were severely damaged Tuesday morning when a mechanic accidentally caught his car and garage on fire, according to a Middletown fire official.

Middletown firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 700 block of Mary Etta Street. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding told the Journal-News the man tried to put out the car fire. After that was unsuccessful, he called the fire department.

“It got too big for him,” Spaulding said.

Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen

Emily Pena De La Cruz HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Hamilton Police are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.

Emily Pena De La Cruz, 17, was reported missing Jan. 18, according to the police report. The report states she is a runaway, but detectives have not been able to locate her.

Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.

Butler County Sheriff’s major, a Bengals superfan, to attend Super Bowl LVI

Left to right, Bob and Mike Craft SUBMITTED

Count the Craft family of Hamilton among die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to sunny California this week for Super Bowl mania. But it wasn’t until Wednesday last week Mike Craft learned he and his grandson would actually attend the game.

Craft, a Butler County Sheriff’s Office major, has been a season ticket holder since 1985 attending most games with his late father, Bob.

“Dad was a fan from Day 1, going to games since their inception,” Craft said.

Most local schools will still be in session Monday after Super Bowl

It will be the first Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals in more than three decades but the day after will be a normal school day for most area schools, though some are giving their students and staffers the day off. Badin High School in Hamilton will be among those locally not holding classes. The school has been in a spirited, pro-Bengal mood with staffers and students sporting their Bengals' gear. Pictured are seniors Jack Walsh (left) and classmate Jackson Niesen in the Office of Campus Ministry with Director of Campus Ministry Gina Helms seated. CONTRIBUTED

For thousands of area students, the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday will be a normal class day with no time off for what Cincinnati Bengals fans everywhere are hoping will be the biggest win in the team’s history.

Some school districts do plan to close the day after the big game.

Ross Schools was one of the first in the region last week to announce no classes the day after the Bengals clash with the Los Angeles Rams for the world championship.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Fans cheer on Bengals at Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals fans cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

