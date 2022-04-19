Top local news for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Sgt. Ryan Purpura said the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched just before 9 a.m. to the area about 3 miles past the Ohio 129 exit, near Liberty Way, in front of a rest area on the northbound side in Monroe.

At 3 p.m., traffic was still backed up about one mile in both directions as crews continued cleanup efforts.

Allegation of stolen platinum teeth led to standoff at Oxford apartment

Kalib Stapleton, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

OXFORD — Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday after a four-hour standoff at an Oxford apartment complex that began with an allegation of stolen teeth, according to police.

An alert was issued by the Oxford Division of Police 10:15 p.m. Monday to avoid the area of ParkView Arms Apartments, 5032 College Corner Pike. Residents were told to shelter in place.

A man, who was an armed robbery suspect, was barricaded inside an apartment and refused to leave, according to Lt. Lara Fening.

Hamilton home damaged in fire

Hamilton Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. Mike Pitman/STAFF

A fire late Monday night significantly damaged a Hamilton house, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were called about 11:25 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of South B Street near Franklin Street for the report of a fire. They found heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the cause of the fire, which was in a bedroom, is not known but it is not suspicious. The fire investigator was on the scene until early Tuesday morning.

Metal detector to be added to Hamilton City Council chambers

Hamilton City Council agreed with a $6,000 purchase of a magnetometer to be positioned outside council chambers for City Council and other meetings held in the room. There is also an annual recurring personnel cost of between $2,000 and $3,000. PHOTO PROVIDED BY TVHAMILTON

Eventually, residents attending a Hamilton City Council or planning commission meeting, or any other event happening inside council chambers will have to pass through a metal detector.

City Council, without much discussion last week, agreed with the recommendation presented by Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit to purchase a portable magnetometer and wands to be used before any event inside council chambers.

The police chief said this was part of the considerations city officials reviewed in terms of security inside the city building, and specifically council chambers. Bucheit told City Council members his officers would “conduct some very brief screenings for folks before they enter the chambers here for this meeting or other meetings.”

Butler County GOP to vote on county auditor endorsement today

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. FILE Credit: HANDOUT

Embattled Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is seeking an endorsement from the county Republican Party this evening despite the fact he is under an indictment for bribery and running unopposed.

GOP Chairman Todd Hall told the Journal-News Reynolds asked for the endorsement in the May 3 primary election before he was indicted in early February. The central committee will vote by secret ballot tonight on the endorsement.

“Per the bylaws in my opinion yes we need to vote, he applied for the process of endorsement,” Hall said.

Some residents against planned Middletown housing development

These 16 acres, located behind the former Middletown Regional Hospital, may be home to 50 homes in a housing development if City Council approves plans. RICK McCFABB/STAFF

Some residents who live near a proposed housing development in Middletown are against City Council approving a plan and map amendment that would allow 50 ranch-style homes to be built on the former Middletown Regional Hospital site.

Developer D.R. Horton, on behalf of the property owner Oaks Community Church, which purchased the property for $2 million in 2016, is asking City Council to approve a new subdivision on two parcels at 105 McKnight Drive and 3000 McGee Ave.

After a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today, City Council will hear the first reading, and the second reading on May 3, according to the agenda.

