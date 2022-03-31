Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022

The officers involved were Sgt. Caleb Payne, Officer Michael Doughman, Officer Skylar Halsey, Officer Micah Day and Officer Austin Whitt, the department said.

This week, a Butler County grand jury declined to indict the Monroe officers for the Feb. 11 shooting that killed Dustin Booth.

Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched

Caption Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

OXFORD — Nathaniel Coffin’s family and volunteers passed out flyers and searched a Reily-Millville Road park for hours Wednesday looking for the 26-year-old who had been missing from Oxford for a week.

It paid off with a happy ending.

Coffin, who has autism, was found standing in the ditch line about 7:30 p.m. by an area resident who had received a missing flyer in the mailbox, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Freddy’s custard and burgers restaurant may come to Fairfield by end of year

Caption Pictured is an artist's rendering of a proposed Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Restaurant that would be on Kolb Drive in Fairfield. The restaurant would be within the Meijer-Gilmore PUD, the third new restaurant in this development area since 2019. Fairfield Planning Commission will consider the concept and final development plans at its April 13 meeting. After a planning commission decision, City Council will have two additional opportunities to consider legislation on the proposed restaurant. PROVIDED/CITY OF FAIRFIELD

Fairfield’s South Gilmore Road corridor could be getting another restaurant.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Restaurant would be the third restaurant since 2019 to open if approved plans are approved by the city.

Dominic Gatta, the chief operating officer for a Freddy’s franchise group, is requesting Fairfield approve an amended concept plan and final development plan for the fast-casual restaurant on the north end of the Meijer property on Kolb Drive. The request was first presented to Fairfield City Council earlier this month, and a joint council and planning commission public hearing was held on Monday.

Butler County leaders debate which projects will receive $75M in pandemic rescue funds

Caption Butler County Commissioners Donald Dixon, left, T.C. Rogers, middle, and Cindy Carpenter listen to comments during a commission meeting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the Butler County Government Services Center in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Butler County commissioners all say they are ready to begin awarding nearly $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 funds, but the method for picking the winning projects is causing consternation.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into law March 11, 2021 and it allocated $350 billion to help local governments with pains caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Treasury awarded direct allocations to states, counties and local units of government with 50,000-plus residents, the county received $74.4 million.

Rather than use the money solely for county operations or projects, the commissioners invited other jurisdictions and organizations to pitch projects that could make “transformational” changes in the county. Former Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick submitted the first request, $6.6 million to help the city “transform and redevelop” the Ohio 4 corridor entrance to the city and also support the Oakland Neighborhood revitalization.

These celebrities worked at Kings Island before becoming famous

Caption Nick Lachey, Carter Calvert and Woody Harrelson are three celebrities who once worked at Kings Island amusement park in Mason. FILE PHOTOS

MASON — There are a handful of celebrities who once were employed at Kings Island amusement park before they were ever famous. A few ... well, as the “Cheers” theme song (sort of) says: Everyone knows their names.

Woody Harrelson, who acted on the “Cheers” TV series, is one of those people. The actor and two-time academy award nominee was a wood carver at Kings Island during his high school years. Harrelson is a 1979 graduate of Lebanon High School and worked at the park around that time.

Another celeb many recognize these days from being all over our television sets, in everything from “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” to a recent appearance on “The Masked Singer,” Nick Lachey, of the band 98 Degrees, grew up in Cincinnati and spent multiple summers singing in a barbershop quartet at Kings Island.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Look for absentee ballot request forms for upcoming election in Sunday’s Journal-News

Caption The Ohio Secretary of State has directed the 88 county boards of elections on the precautions needed to take to prevent the spread of flu and viruses, including the coronavirus. Voting equipment will be regularly wiped with disinfecting cloths and hand sanitizer bottles will be available during in-office early voting and Election Day voting. Voters can also request absentee ballots to be mailed to their home. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

BUTLER COUNTY — Voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot by mail in the May 3 primary election can get an absentee ballot request form in the Sunday, April 3, edition of the Journal-News.

The newspaper will print an absentee ballot request form in the paper that registered voters can cut out, fill in and mail to their county board of elections to request a ballot be mailed to them.

“The Journal-News is committed to providing information on how local citizens can participate in the election process, so we’re providing request forms for absentee ballots in our printed newspaper,” said Journal-News Editor Mandy Gambrell. “It is always important that folks do not miss the opportunity to have their say.”

