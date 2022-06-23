Top local news for Thursday, June 23, 2022

The $16 million project will convert the apartment building, which used to be a 100-room hotel, into a boutique hotel with 54 rooms. This will provide more places to stay for visitors of the nearby RiversEdge amphitheater concerts, the new Spooky Nook Sports at Champion Mill mega-complex, and more.

Vision Realty Group President Matt Olliges said the hotel will be named The Well House Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

911 receives calls for hours about reckless driver who was arrested on High Main Bridge

Ryan Michael Day. PHOTO BY BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting vehicles Wednesday before being arrested on the High Main Bridge.

Ryan Michael Day, 41, was driving his car on three wheels and a rim about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped on the bridge almost causing an accident, according to the Hamilton Police report.

Officers in Hamilton and Fairfield Twp. had received several calls about Day driving around recklessly for hours.

Sanity, battered women’s syndrome hearing continued for Middletown woman charged in sister’s death

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, was charged with murder and felonious assault for the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington on Oct. 20 at their home in Middletown. Pennington appeared for a competency hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / FILE

A hearing for a Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing her sister last fall who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity was postponed Thursday morning.

Monica Ann Pennington, 49, of 1607 Lafayette Ave., was charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington on Oct. 20. The 52-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of the residence after Monica called 911, according to Middletown police.

On Dec.. 2, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth said according to her psychological evaluation, Pennington was incompetent to stand trial. After receiving treatment, the judge ruled in May that Pennington is now for trial. A trial date was set for Sept. 12.

Fairfield police officer not indicted in June shooting

Fairfield Police Officer Nick Davis

The Fairfield police officer who shot an armed suspect earlier this month was not indicted by a Butler County grand jury.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the grand jury considered all relevant evidence and testimony surrounding the incident and returned no indictment.

“The incident was captured on the subject officer’s body camera and the video is being released for public view,” said the prosecutor. “It should be apparent to all that pointing a firearm at a police officer in the performance of his or her duties carries a high probability that lethal force to eliminate the threat will result.”

Historic Courthouse restoration on budget and on schedule

Work continues on the $4.6 million project to make critical repairs to the Butler County Historic Courthouse. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hydraulic scaffolding flanking the east side of the Butler County Historic Courthouse was a sight for sore eyes for many officials because it heralded the long awaited $4.6 million restoration project and work is going smoothly.

In January the commissioners approved a $1.65 million — including contingencies — contract with NR Lee Construction for the first phase of the project to replace the roofing systems, namely the slate roof and adjoining gutter systems and the flat roofs and repairs to plumbing and the chimney.

Crews started work in April and Chris Hacker, the county’s asset, procurement and projects director, said the underlay for the new roof is already installed on the eastern half of the building and the slate panels are scheduled to be delivered and installed in mid-July. The project is on budget and on time.

PHOTOS: Salvagnini America opens new expansion in Hamilton

Salvagnini America held a ribbon cutting and hosted a demo day of their new expansion Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Hamilton. Salvagnini produces a variety of machines for punching, bending, laser cutting, material handling, sorting and more for the manufacturing industry. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

Salvagnini America held a ribbon cutting and hosted a demo day of their new expansion Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Hamilton. Salvagnini produces a variety of machines for punching, bending, laser cutting, material handling, sorting and more for the manufacturing industry. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

