Top local news for Monday, May 16, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located
A Hamilton man missing since April 2 was found dead Sunday in a pond on property in St. Clair Twp., according the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Kellums, 54, was found along with the vehicle he was driving in a pond owned by the family on West Elkton Road, according to officials. No foul play is suspected.
Kellums, of West Elkton Road, was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report.
Middletown BMV reopens one month after closing due to low staffing
Middletown residents no longer will have to drive out of town to renew their drivers license.
One month after the Middletown Bureau of Motor Vehicles agency closed “due to inadequate staffing levels,” it reopened Monday morning.
The BMV at 3232 Roosevelt Blvd. closed in April. At the time, Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said the staff would be offered jobs at nearby Deputy Registrar locations.
Middletown hosting police K-9 regional competition
Middletown will be going to the dogs this week.
The Middletown Division of Police is hosting the 2022 U.S. Police Canine Association Trials today through Thursday, said Sgt. Ryan Morgan, commander of the canine unit.
There will be more than 30 police canine teams from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky competing at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road. Morgan said all the events are free and open to the public, but spectators must stay behind the fence and no pets are allowed.
Badin H.S. adds diversity, engagement and inclusion role
HAMILTON — Badin High School has announced the appointing of a director of diversity, engagement and inclusion — a new position at the private school of 620 students.
Jose Contreras has assumed the role and says he looks forward to the challenge of it.
“There’s a lot of positive word of mouth going on about Badin in the community. If I can help be a resource for students and families at Badin, I’ll feel good about that,” Contreras said.
Physical challenges don’t stop teen rapper’s music
Local teen Grayson Morley’s physical challenges are also his opportunities as the budding rapper uses his cerebral palsy and discrimination toward it as inspirations for his music.
The Butler Tech junior recently posted his first performance video on YouTube and plans to expand his music toward a possible career.
“It’s my first official music video of the song ‘WARM UP,’” Morley said.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Hamilton Flea at Marcum Park
