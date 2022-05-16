Badin H.S. adds diversity, engagement and inclusion role

Contreras, who was born in Mexico, is a recent Miami University graduate and has worked at Badin for several years.

“I want to make it easier for (Latino) parents to see the good experience their children can have at Badin,” Contreras said. “I can help them through the process and reduce the friction. It’s easier to connect with someone who can speak your language. It makes the process less daunting.”

Contreras is a 2014 graduate of Fairfield High School. He and his wife, Sandra, live in West Chester Twp.

“It’s been interesting to see the grade-to-grade growth” in the Latino population at Badin, Contreras said. “I want to help bring in students, retain them at Badin and hopefully someday they will also become legacy parents.”