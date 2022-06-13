journal-news logo
Top local news for Monday, June 13, 2022

State rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) spearheaded a school gun and safety training bill that was signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on June 13, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

News
36 minutes ago

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.

Charges filed in crash that killed Edgewood High teen

A teen was killed on Ohio 73 and Wehr Road in Wayne Twp., Butler County, where there was a car crash April 19, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The teen driver in an April crash that killed an Edgewood Schools student has been charged in Butler County Juvenile Court.

Hallie Deaton, 15, was a passenger in a car that collided with a truck April 19 on Ohio 73. She was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she was pronounced dead.

On Friday, a 16-year-old boy from Trenton was cited for vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on June 17.

READ THE FULL STORY

Joe Nuxhall Foundation has given nearly $1M in scholarships; golf outing to help that continue

Joe Nuxhall signs baseballs for West Chester residents Brad McNulty (red) and Michael Wright (whilte shirt) during his golf tournament held at the Elks, on Thursday.

Joe Nuxhall never went to college, but he knew the importance of education.

Three years after he started his eponymous golf outing, the Ol’ Lefthander redirected its mission to raise money to give to graduating seniors from Butler County’s 14 high schools. In the next few years, the scholarship program will distribute its 1 millionth dollar.

“This event truly was Joe’s baby, and we’re carrying on a legacy that he created 37 years ago that’s done so much good in our community,” said Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw. “So starting this scholarship backing the ‘80s was a really wise thing for him to do. His favorite day on the calendar every single year was this golf outing, and it’s been good to be able to carry on that tradition in his memory.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Track standout completes her late mother’s wishes, graduates from Middletown

Leelah McGuire, 17, graduated from Middletown High School this year at Barnitz Stadium, two years after her mother died. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Twelve days before she started her junior year at Middletown High School, Leelah McGuire’s mother Chawnda Hunter died unexpectedly.

Her father Lance Hunter died from cancer when she was in middle school.

“Very confused,” McGuire said when asked how she felt after her 50-year-old mother died on Aug. 1, 2020.

READ THE FULL STORY

Bond set for man shot by Fairfield police officer

Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez appeared in Fairfield Municipal Court on aggravated menacing charge Monday, June 13, 2022. He was shot by a Fairfield police officer in the afternoon of June 5, 2022 in the 3300 block of Port Union Road. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The Fairfield man shot by a police officer earlier this month had a $250,000 bond set today in court.

Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez, 36, of West Hicks Boulevard, is charged with aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, almost a week after an officer shot him in the 3300 block of Port Union Road.

Molina-Hernandez will appear back in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday after having a court-appointed attorney assigned to his case.

READ THE FULL STORY

Madison Twp. state representative’s school gun and safety training bill signed into law

State Rep. Thomas Hall of Madison Twp. (red tie, behind Governor Mike DeWine) spearheaded a school gun and safety training bill that was signed into law by DeWine on June 13, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., was the primary sponsor of House Bill 99, which was signed into law today by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Hall’s initiative was spurred by so many mass shootings in schools, and notably, a 2016 shooting at Madison High School.

“We are doing something to help protect the lives of our children and staff at schools here in Ohio,” Hall said. “In Butler County, we dealt with this firsthand when my father who is a school resource officer at Madison High School chased a school shooter from the premises. With these emergencies, seconds matter and this legislation today really matters.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Local man with prosthetic leg remembered for being a driven person who encouraged others

Harry Truss II, who lost his left leg when he was 5, died June 7 at Hospice Care of Middletown. He was 53. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Harry Truss II never let his left leg prosthesis stand in the way of achieving his ambitions.

When he was 5, his leg was amputated due to bone disorders discovered after birth, said his mother, Melonese Truss.

“He didn’t let anything stop him,” she said. “He was amazing until the end.”

READ THE FULL STORY

