Top local news for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Survey reveals nearly half of school superintendents plan to leave jobs
Credit: Alexandra Wimley
A recent national survey of school superintendents reveals the almost two-year-old COVID pandemic — and its sometimes polarizing politics over masks and other issues — are taking a toll on some school leaders.
Nearly half of the survey respondents said they are considering or planning to leave their job in the next two to three years.
And some local superintendents say they aren’t surprised by the survey results.
Central Avenue construction begins soon, business owner concerned about on-street parking
One Central Avenue business owner brought his concerns to Middletown City Council last week about the upcoming road construction that he said will eliminate his on-street parking and reduce his business by 80%.
Brent Dalton opened Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill at 1206 Central Ave.in 2020 and during the last 15 months, he has had no contact with city officials regarding the road improvements, he told council.
Without on-street parking, customers will have to use the 12 parking spaces in the back of his business that seats 40 people, he said.
Hamilton takes temporary ownership of parcel so Rossville Flats project can get a tax incentive
In a novel legislative move, the City of Hamilton needed to take ownership of a piece of Main Street for a matter of minutes in order to give the Rossville Flats project a tax incentive.
Hamilton City Council approved to temporarily take ownership of 342 Main St., a parcel that’s a part of the Rossville Flats project, so the owners may apply for tax increment financing, or TIF, money, according to Tom Vanderhorst, Hamilton’s executive director of External Services.
The property is one of several in the 300 block between D and E streets owned by Rossville Corner LLC that will be included in the Rossville Flats, a $10 million complex that includes 76 apartments and four street-level retail spaces. It’s being developed by Jim Cohen, who also built The Marcum in downtown Hamilton.
Road to Butler County auditor’s legal troubles complex
Credit: Nick Graham
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds has been indicted for bribery and other charges related to trying to help his family develop land in West Chester Twp., an now he is fighting to keep his job amid calls for him to resign.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last week asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings against Reynolds because he has been indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor charges. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
During an event at the University of Dayton Law School, Yost said Reynolds should just resign.
Hamilton to be site of ‘Street Rescue’ gun buyback event
Credit: Bebeto Matthews
People who have guns and ammunition they do not want are encouraged to turn them in at an upcoming Street Rescue event.
“Put down the Guns, Pick up the Gloves” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26 at St. Paul Miracle Center, 630 S. Front St., Hamilton. The event is in partnership with HYPE and The Community Action Committee.
Firearms, weapons and ammunition will be accepted “no questions asked,” according to a news release.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Rams coach Sean McVay will join Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’
A Super Bowl win on his second try is going to land Miami University alum — and Los Angeles Rams head football Coach Sean McVay — an invite to the school’s famed “cradle.”
That is the school’s acclaimed “Cradle Of Coaches” memorial next to Yager Stadium where statues of Miami’s championship winning former players and coaches stand as a proud reminder of the school’s historic role in professional and collegiate football.
The Rams’ last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl assures former Miami Redhawk football player McVay an opportunity to say “yes” should school officials, as expected, offer to erect a statue in his honor.