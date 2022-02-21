Top local news for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Nearly half of the survey respondents said they are considering or planning to leave their job in the next two to three years.

And some local superintendents say they aren’t surprised by the survey results.

Central Avenue construction begins soon, business owner concerned about on-street parking

Caption Central Avenue, between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in Middletown, will be closed from Feb. 28 through June 28 for road work. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Central Avenue, between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in Middletown, will be closed from Feb. 28 through June 28 for road work. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

One Central Avenue business owner brought his concerns to Middletown City Council last week about the upcoming road construction that he said will eliminate his on-street parking and reduce his business by 80%.

Brent Dalton opened Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill at 1206 Central Ave.in 2020 and during the last 15 months, he has had no contact with city officials regarding the road improvements, he told council.

Without on-street parking, customers will have to use the 12 parking spaces in the back of his business that seats 40 people, he said.

Hamilton takes temporary ownership of parcel so Rossville Flats project can get a tax incentive

Caption Groundbreaking held for Rossville Flats apartments and retail space in Hamilton Caption Groundbreaking held for Rossville Flats apartments and retail space in Hamilton

In a novel legislative move, the City of Hamilton needed to take ownership of a piece of Main Street for a matter of minutes in order to give the Rossville Flats project a tax incentive.

Hamilton City Council approved to temporarily take ownership of 342 Main St., a parcel that’s a part of the Rossville Flats project, so the owners may apply for tax increment financing, or TIF, money, according to Tom Vanderhorst, Hamilton’s executive director of External Services.

The property is one of several in the 300 block between D and E streets owned by Rossville Corner LLC that will be included in the Rossville Flats, a $10 million complex that includes 76 apartments and four street-level retail spaces. It’s being developed by Jim Cohen, who also built The Marcum in downtown Hamilton.

Road to Butler County auditor’s legal troubles complex

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds has been indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts relating to using his position to try to get about $1.1 million in TIF funds to fix the road near the railroad overpass on Hamilton Mason Road near property his father trying to sell for a senior living community. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds has been indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts relating to using his position to try to get about $1.1 million in TIF funds to fix the road near the railroad overpass on Hamilton Mason Road near property his father trying to sell for a senior living community. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds has been indicted for bribery and other charges related to trying to help his family develop land in West Chester Twp., an now he is fighting to keep his job amid calls for him to resign.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last week asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings against Reynolds because he has been indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor charges. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

During an event at the University of Dayton Law School, Yost said Reynolds should just resign.

Hamilton to be site of ‘Street Rescue’ gun buyback event

Caption FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo a handgun from a collection of illegal guns is reviewed during a gun buyback event in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gun violence is on the rise across the country and law enforcement agencies are struggling with how to manage the spikes, especially in cities. The federal government has stepped in with strike forces and other measures help to stop the sale of illegal weapons. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, FIle) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo a handgun from a collection of illegal guns is reviewed during a gun buyback event in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gun violence is on the rise across the country and law enforcement agencies are struggling with how to manage the spikes, especially in cities. The federal government has stepped in with strike forces and other measures help to stop the sale of illegal weapons. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, FIle) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

People who have guns and ammunition they do not want are encouraged to turn them in at an upcoming Street Rescue event.

“Put down the Guns, Pick up the Gloves” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26 at St. Paul Miracle Center, 630 S. Front St., Hamilton. The event is in partnership with HYPE and The Community Action Committee.

Firearms, weapons and ammunition will be accepted “no questions asked,” according to a news release.

Rams coach Sean McVay will join Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’

Caption Miami University's nationally acclaimed "Cradle of Coaches" memorial site now has a statue invite pending for Los Angeles Rams Head Football Coach - and former Miami player - Sean McVay. McVay, said Miami officials, would qualify to have a statue among the coaching legends outside of Yager Stadium after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the world championship. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News) Caption Miami University's nationally acclaimed "Cradle of Coaches" memorial site now has a statue invite pending for Los Angeles Rams Head Football Coach - and former Miami player - Sean McVay. McVay, said Miami officials, would qualify to have a statue among the coaching legends outside of Yager Stadium after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the world championship. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

A Super Bowl win on his second try is going to land Miami University alum — and Los Angeles Rams head football Coach Sean McVay — an invite to the school’s famed “cradle.”

That is the school’s acclaimed “Cradle Of Coaches” memorial next to Yager Stadium where statues of Miami’s championship winning former players and coaches stand as a proud reminder of the school’s historic role in professional and collegiate football.

The Rams’ last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl assures former Miami Redhawk football player McVay an opportunity to say “yes” should school officials, as expected, offer to erect a statue in his honor.

