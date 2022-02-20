Hamburger icon
Central Avenue construction begins soon, business owner concerned about on-street parking

Central Avenue, between Charles Street and Verity Parkway in Middletown, will be closed from Feb. 28 through June 28 for road work. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Rick McCrabb
40 minutes ago
City hosting project open house Wednesday in Council Chambers to discuss year-long plans.

One Central Avenue business owner brought his concerns to Middletown City Council last week about the upcoming road construction that he said will eliminate his on-street parking and reduce his business by 80%.

Brent Dalton opened Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill at 1206 Central Ave.in 2020 and during the last 15 months, he has had no contract with city officials regarding the road improvements, he told council.

Without on-street parking, customers will have to use the 12 parking spaces in the back of his business that seats 40 people, he said.

“That’s not going to work,” he told council.

He doesn’t want to break his three-year lease, but he’s unsure if he can stay in business during the four months that portion of Central Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

City Manager Jim Palenick said Central Avenue, between Charles Street and Verity Parkway, will be closed from Feb. 28 through June 28, weather permitting. He said plenty of detour signs will direct motorists.

The .56-mile project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting, city officials said.

To address concerns of business owners and residents, the city is hosting an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers.

Project representatives will be available to answer questions about planned improvements and the upcoming schedule, according to the city. Information will also be provided on how local businesses and their customers can stay connected to updates throughout the course of the project.

The construction project was awarded to a Troy-based company that submitted the lowest of the three bids to improve .56 miles of Central Avenue.

Milcon Concrete Inc.’s bid of $7,671,291.59 was 6.3% higher that the engineer’s estimate, but 8.4% lower than the next lowest bid, Palenick said.

The project includes full-depth pavement replacement, utility replacements and upgrades (water, sewer and storm sewer), pedestrian upgrades including new sidewalks and enhanced crossings, streetscape improvements such as paver amenity strip with decorative street furnishings including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, street trees and landscape planters, traffic signal upgrades at Canal Street and Clinton Street intersections and decorative LED street light upgrades.

This is an artist drawing showing Central Avenue in Middletown, looking to the west. Construction on Central Avenue is expected to begin this month. SUBMITTED

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Central Avenue Improvements Project Open House Meeting

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Council Chambers, lower level City Building

IF YOU CAN’T ATTEND AND YOU HAVE QUESTIONS: Contact Scott Tadych, director of public works department, at ScottT@CityofMiddletown.org or 513-425-7845.

HOW THE PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED

General Capital Fund-OKI Grant: $4,603,874

Water Capital Fund: $1,134,000

Sewer Capital Fund: $1,134,000

Stormwater Capital Fund: $600,000

Auto & Gas Tax Fund: $199,417.59

Total: $7,671,291.59

