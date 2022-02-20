Central Avenue construction begins soon, business owner concerned about on-street parking

One Central Avenue business owner brought his concerns to Middletown City Council last week about the upcoming road construction that he said will eliminate his on-street parking and reduce his business by 80%.
Brent Dalton opened Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill at 1206 Central Ave.in 2020 and during the last 15 months, he has had no contract with city officials regarding the road improvements, he told council.
Without on-street parking, customers will have to use the 12 parking spaces in the back of his business that seats 40 people, he said.
“That’s not going to work,” he told council.
He doesn’t want to break his three-year lease, but he’s unsure if he can stay in business during the four months that portion of Central Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
City Manager Jim Palenick said Central Avenue, between Charles Street and Verity Parkway, will be closed from Feb. 28 through June 28, weather permitting. He said plenty of detour signs will direct motorists.
The .56-mile project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting, city officials said.
To address concerns of business owners and residents, the city is hosting an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers.
Project representatives will be available to answer questions about planned improvements and the upcoming schedule, according to the city. Information will also be provided on how local businesses and their customers can stay connected to updates throughout the course of the project.
The construction project was awarded to a Troy-based company that submitted the lowest of the three bids to improve .56 miles of Central Avenue.
Milcon Concrete Inc.’s bid of $7,671,291.59 was 6.3% higher that the engineer’s estimate, but 8.4% lower than the next lowest bid, Palenick said.
The project includes full-depth pavement replacement, utility replacements and upgrades (water, sewer and storm sewer), pedestrian upgrades including new sidewalks and enhanced crossings, streetscape improvements such as paver amenity strip with decorative street furnishings including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, street trees and landscape planters, traffic signal upgrades at Canal Street and Clinton Street intersections and decorative LED street light upgrades.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Central Avenue Improvements Project Open House Meeting
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Council Chambers, lower level City Building
IF YOU CAN’T ATTEND AND YOU HAVE QUESTIONS: Contact Scott Tadych, director of public works department, at ScottT@CityofMiddletown.org or 513-425-7845.
HOW THE PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED
General Capital Fund-OKI Grant: $4,603,874
Water Capital Fund: $1,134,000
Sewer Capital Fund: $1,134,000
Stormwater Capital Fund: $600,000
Auto & Gas Tax Fund: $199,417.59
Total: $7,671,291.59
