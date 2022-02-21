Hamilton takes temporary ownership of parcel so Rossville Flats project can get a tax incentive

Hamilton City Council approved to temporarily take ownership of 342 Main St., a parcel that’s a part of the Rossville Flats project, so the owners may apply for tax increment financing, or TIF, money, according to Tom Vanderhorst, Hamilton’s executive director of External Services.

The property is one of several in the 300 block between D and E streets owned by Rossville Corner LLC that will be included in the Rossville Flats, a $10 million complex that includes 76 apartments and four street-level retail spaces. It’s being developed by Jim Cohen, who also built The Marcum in downtown Hamilton.