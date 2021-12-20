Top local news for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

The charge against the 13-year-old girl is for making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony. She is in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, Craft said.

The girl admitted to making the threat to shoot up Liberty Junior School on social media to get out of school, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents.

Police investigating teen shooting in Middletown

Caption Middletown police cruiser Caption Middletown police cruiser

A 19-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she suffered Sunday night and Middletown police are trying to piece together what happened.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said the victim is being less that cooperative.

Officers were called to Atrium Medical Center about 9 p.m. for a woman with a gunshot wound. They found Alexis Vernon was being treated for a wound to the right heel.

Truck rolls down I-75 embankment near Middletown exit

Caption The driver of this pickup truck suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after he drove off the side of I-75 and down an embankment near Exit 32, according to the State Highway Patrol. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption The driver of this pickup truck suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after he drove off the side of I-75 and down an embankment near Exit 32, according to the State Highway Patrol. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A man from Kentucky apparently fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the southbound lanes of I-75 in Middletown on Sunday morning.

His pickup truck rolled down the embankment near Exit 32 around 7:55 a.m., but because he was wearing his seat belt, he suffered only minor injuries, according to Sgt. Jeff Staples from the State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Corey Whiteman, 32, of Versailles, Ky., was transported to Atrium Medical Center, Staples said. He was not ejected from the truck that was heavily damaged.

After argument, Butler County commissioners approve $18M property tax rollback

Caption Butler County commissioners T.C. Rogers, Cindy Carpenter and Don Dixon approved a new $20.3 million contract with Humana for 2022 that includes a rate lock in the second year and maximum rate increase of around 6% in the third year. Credit: Denise G. Callahan/STAFF Caption Butler County commissioners T.C. Rogers, Cindy Carpenter and Don Dixon approved a new $20.3 million contract with Humana for 2022 that includes a rate lock in the second year and maximum rate increase of around 6% in the third year. Credit: Denise G. Callahan/STAFF Credit: Denise G. Callahan/STAFF

After a big argument, the Butler County commissioners approved an $18.5 million property tax rollback for next year which will save taxpayers about $67 per $100,000 in assessed value.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter balked at the tax break, saying it is not fair to everyone in the county because it benefits the rich and not people who don’t own property. She also wanted more time to consider the motion, but eventually voted yes, then abruptly left the meeting.

Commissioner Don Dixon made the motion Monday because it had to be done before they approved the 2022 budget resolution. It was not on the agenda.

New vehicle fee rolling toward Liberty Twp. residents

Caption Liberty Twp. Trustees recently approved a new $5 annual vehicle fee for residents that will help pay for roadway re-paving and maintenance. The fee, which the first of its kind in township history, will not begin to be collected from residents until after Jan. 1, 2023. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Liberty Twp. Trustees recently approved a new $5 annual vehicle fee for residents that will help pay for roadway re-paving and maintenance. The fee, which the first of its kind in township history, will not begin to be collected from residents until after Jan. 1, 2023. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Liberty Twp. residents who own vehicles now have an annual fee in their future after trustees recently approved the additional charge to help pay for road repairs.

Liberty Twp. Trustees have unanimously approved a $5 yearly fee on vehicles in the fast-growing Butler County community, which officials there said is outgrowing its road maintenance and repair funds.

“Our local roads continue to grow and the cost to maintain them continues to climb,” Trustee Tom Farrell said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters

Caption Marie Cunningham, left, and Macie Cunningham, right perform during "Christmas with The Cunninghams" at The Fitton Center in Hamilton on Dec. 19, 2021. The duo was on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice" on Team Kelly. Credit: Mandy Gambrell Caption Marie Cunningham, left, and Macie Cunningham, right perform during "Christmas with The Cunninghams" at The Fitton Center in Hamilton on Dec. 19, 2021. The duo was on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice" on Team Kelly. Credit: Mandy Gambrell Credit: Mandy Gambrell

Macie Cunningham, left, and Marie Cunningham, right perform during “Christmas with The Cunninghams” at The Fitton Center in Hamilton on Dec. 19, 2021. The duo was on the latest season of NBC’s “The Voice” on Team Kelly.

