Top local news for Monday, April 4, 2022

Fighting high water levels and rapid currents, multiple searches involved the latest equipment to locate the Middletown boy killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney, then thrown from the Lawrenceburg, Ind. bridge by Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton.

Searchers were unsuccessful.

READ THE FULL STORY

New Middletown funeral home to offer crematory services

Caption Mueller Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory is expected to open this month, next door to . RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Mueller Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory is expected to open this month, next door to . RICK McCRABB/STAFF

An already crowded funeral home business in Middletown is about to get more competitive.

This month, Mueller Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory — the seventh funeral home in the city — is expected to open after construction delays due to COVID-19, said John “Jack” Mueller who co-owns the business with Lori Hicks.

The business was expected to open in the fall of 2021, according to its sign.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hanover Reserve rebuild nearly complete; open house set for June

Caption Construction continues to rebuild Hanover Reserve wedding and event venue on Millville Oxford Road after fire damaged the roof and other areas in 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues to rebuild Hanover Reserve wedding and event venue on Millville Oxford Road after fire damaged the roof and other areas in 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It wasn’t even open six months before the Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events was nearly destroyed by fire.

The damage was thankfully limited to the roof, and Hanover Reserve Manager Megan Sanders said the construction of the roof and much of the interior was a reorder of supplies they purchased several months earlier.

The first wedding after the reopening is June 12, and the day before, on June 11, there will be an open house for the facility where future clients, and those who have booked the site unseen, can tour the rebuilt family business.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lebanon officer resigns after investigation of missing tickets

Caption A Lebanon police officer resigned last month after an administrative investigation found he had not filed 140 traffic citations over a five-year period with Lebanon Municipal Court. An internal investigation is being conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON POLICE Caption A Lebanon police officer resigned last month after an administrative investigation found he had not filed 140 traffic citations over a five-year period with Lebanon Municipal Court. An internal investigation is being conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON POLICE

A Lebanon police officer resigned last month after an administrative investigation found that he had not submitted 140 traffic citations to Lebanon Municipal Court over a five-year period.

The investigation started after court officials contacted police administration about three driving under suspension citations issued between July 7, 2021, and March 1, 2022, by officer Eric Holmes that were missing, according to the administrative investigation report submitted March 9 to Police Chief Jeff Mitchell. Following an audit, an additional 25 traffic citations were found to be missing from court records.

Capt. Michael McCutchan said the administrative investigation was started to determine whether Holmes had violated department policies and procedures that included the code of conduct, honesty, malfeasance, conduct unbecoming an officer, uniform enforcement policy, and violator relations, according to the report.

READ THE FULL STORY

New mural will be painted on retainer wall near Hamilton Power Plant

Caption A mural called "Natural History" will be painted along a wall on Third Street in Hamilton, near the city's power plant. The designer is Cincinnati artist Lyric Morris-Latchaw. CONTRIBUTED Caption A mural called "Natural History" will be painted along a wall on Third Street in Hamilton, near the city's power plant. The designer is Cincinnati artist Lyric Morris-Latchaw. CONTRIBUTED

The StreetSpark initiative in Hamilton which has included the creation of many murals continues this year as a new design will soon go on a wall on the city’s east side.

“Natural History” is the name of the mural that was designed by Cincinnati artist Lyric Morris-Latchaw and will be placed on the Third Street retaining wall, near High Street. The concept was inspired by industrial architectural elements nearby, including the pipes and tubes at the Hamilton Power Plant.

The design features criss-crossing pipes with flowers growing from them. It is to symbolize beauty blossoming in unexpected places.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from April 2002

Caption Greg Lynch/Journal-News Joseph Auth, tenor soloist, along side guest conductor Dennis Simons, perform at St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton during the Grande Finale Concert of the Mozart Festival , Sunday. Caption Greg Lynch/Journal-News Joseph Auth, tenor soloist, along side guest conductor Dennis Simons, perform at St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton during the Grande Finale Concert of the Mozart Festival , Sunday.

Photo Flashback April 2002: A look back at the people, places and events from 20 years ago

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS