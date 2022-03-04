Top local news for Friday, Mar. 4, 2022

Brenda Krause, 48 and Jerell Coburn, 34 have been charged after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce executed search warrants at their apartments in the 3000 block of Mack Road and the 900 block of Nilles Road, and at a storage unit in Fairfield Twp. The B.U.R.N. task force found loaded firearms, more than 180 grams of fentanyl and more than $55,000 in cash.

Jerell is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Krause is charged with possession of drugs, a felony. There may be more charges pending an outcome of the grand jury.

Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent for trial

Caption Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was indicted for felonious assault in the shooting of her husband, Douglas, at their home in Monroe in December. Imfeld appeared for a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was indicted for felonious assault in the shooting of her husband, Douglas, at their home in Monroe in December. Imfeld appeared for a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December 2021 has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues, He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client’s mental health issues.

Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal

Caption Land of Illusion Adventure Park on Thomas Road in Madison Township has Aqua Adventures park in summer months, Haunted Scream Park in the fall and a Christmas Glow in the winter. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption Land of Illusion Adventure Park on Thomas Road in Madison Township has Aqua Adventures park in summer months, Haunted Scream Park in the fall and a Christmas Glow in the winter. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The owner of Land of Illusion in Madison Twp. is contesting a recommendation by a federal magistrate to dismiss the lawsuit filed against Butler County over zoning denial for a $190 million expansion.

Butler County commissioners heard the zoning case in late 2020 and denied rezoning 206 acres across eight parcels off Thomas Road to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. Owner Brett Oakley wanted to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel.

He said the multi-phased project would be a $190 million investment in the county’s economy.

Body camera footage shows Monroe man’s death in officer-involved shooting

Caption Flowers lay at the site where Dustin Booth died after he was shot during an incident with Monroe police, which took pace near Garver Road and Ohio 63. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption Flowers lay at the site where Dustin Booth died after he was shot during an incident with Monroe police, which took pace near Garver Road and Ohio 63. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Monroe Police have released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Dustin Booth that occurred last month at Ohio 63 and New Garver Road.

Due to the graphic nature of the videos, the Journal-News will not be publishing those online.

Five officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident that happened at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 11 after hours of Monroe officers trying to talk and negotiate with 35-year-old Booth, who was experiencing mental health issues, according to police.

Butler superintendents: We’re thankful to have students back in class, hoping ‘normal’ returns soon

Caption Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. speaks to local community and business leaders about state report card scores and strategic plans for the district during a luncheon hosted by the school district Friday, Sept. 22, in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. speaks to local community and business leaders about state report card scores and strategic plans for the district during a luncheon hosted by the school district Friday, Sept. 22, in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Three Butler County school superintendents commented on a wide range of subjects Thursday during a K-12 public education summit and all said they’re glad to have students back in school.

Educating students has been challenging the last two years during the COVID-19 when schools closed and students took classes virtually at home, then when students and teachers wore protective masks in class to reduce the spread of the virus.

That was one topic addressed by Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., Monroe Superintendent Robert Buskirk and Madison Superintendent Jeff Staggs at the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton luncheon.

PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from March 2002

Caption Tony Tribble/Journal-News The K-Mart on Main st in hamilton is closing. Caption Tony Tribble/Journal-News The K-Mart on Main st in hamilton is closing.

Photo Flashback March 2002: A look back at the people, places and events we were covering 20 years ago.

