Top local news for Friday, Mar. 4, 2022

Large amount of fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield bust; woman and man arrested
Two people have been arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation that led law enforcement to their homes in Fairfield.
Brenda Krause, 48 and Jerell Coburn, 34 have been charged after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce executed search warrants at their apartments in the 3000 block of Mack Road and the 900 block of Nilles Road, and at a storage unit in Fairfield Twp. The B.U.R.N. task force found loaded firearms, more than 180 grams of fentanyl and more than $55,000 in cash.
Jerell is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Krause is charged with possession of drugs, a felony. There may be more charges pending an outcome of the grand jury.
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent for trial
A Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December 2021 has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.
Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues, He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client’s mental health issues.
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
The owner of Land of Illusion in Madison Twp. is contesting a recommendation by a federal magistrate to dismiss the lawsuit filed against Butler County over zoning denial for a $190 million expansion.
Butler County commissioners heard the zoning case in late 2020 and denied rezoning 206 acres across eight parcels off Thomas Road to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. Owner Brett Oakley wanted to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel.
He said the multi-phased project would be a $190 million investment in the county’s economy.
Body camera footage shows Monroe man’s death in officer-involved shooting
Monroe Police have released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Dustin Booth that occurred last month at Ohio 63 and New Garver Road.
Due to the graphic nature of the videos, the Journal-News will not be publishing those online.
Five officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident that happened at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 11 after hours of Monroe officers trying to talk and negotiate with 35-year-old Booth, who was experiencing mental health issues, according to police.
Butler superintendents: We’re thankful to have students back in class, hoping ‘normal’ returns soon
Three Butler County school superintendents commented on a wide range of subjects Thursday during a K-12 public education summit and all said they’re glad to have students back in school.
Educating students has been challenging the last two years during the COVID-19 when schools closed and students took classes virtually at home, then when students and teachers wore protective masks in class to reduce the spread of the virus.
That was one topic addressed by Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., Monroe Superintendent Robert Buskirk and Madison Superintendent Jeff Staggs at the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton luncheon.
