Top local news for Friday, Mar. 18, 2022

Nine search warrants were served Tuesday by multiple agencies, including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force, Hamilton Police, Fairfield Police, Middletown Division of Police, the Hamilton County Task Force, Warren County Drug Task Force and the FBI. They were served on Hamilton residences related to the alleged violent drug trafficking organization operating throughout Butler County, the sheriff’s office said.

The group was allegedly involved with a large drug seizure in June and a shooting death in September. The searches resulted in the recovery of approximately 700 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated to be around $2 million, 10 firearms, multiple vehicles, and more than $50,000.

READ THE FULL STORY

Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee solicitation

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Records just released by the Ohio Supreme Court appear to contradict the state’s claim that Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds tried to solicit a $200,000 consulting fee to facilitate development that would benefit his family.

Now that a special commission has determined Reynolds will keep his job while fighting criminal charges against him, the high court released records filed in the suspension proceeding.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Supreme Court chief justice to suspend Reynolds on Feb. 14 because Reynolds was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown police chief says shooting suspect, victim know each other

Caption Curtis Nathaniel Lee Booker Jr Caption Curtis Nathaniel Lee Booker Jr

One person has been charged with felonious assault following a shooting Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of South Breiel Boulevard, according to Middletown police.

Curtis Nathaniel Lee Booker Jr., 29, allegedly shot Michael Wright after a verbal altercation, police said. Booker was transported to the Middletown City Jail where he was charged with felonious assault.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Booker’s cash bond at $100,000 during his arraignment and set for preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. March 25, according to court records.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown’s warming center may close early if it doesn’t receive reimbursements, director says

Caption Middletown City Council members will vote Friday afternoon during a special meeting whether to allow a warming center for homeless to operate for three months in this vacant building, 1009 Grove St. Members discussed the legislation Tuesday night, then delayed a vote to give residents time to comment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Middletown City Council members will vote Friday afternoon during a special meeting whether to allow a warming center for homeless to operate for three months in this vacant building, 1009 Grove St. Members discussed the legislation Tuesday night, then delayed a vote to give residents time to comment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The director of Middletown’s warming center that opened in January to serve the city’s homeless population said she’s frustrated by the city’s reimbursement delay and she may have to close early.

Erica Norton, executive director of the Healing Center that is operating the warming center on Grove Street, said she has used some money from her for-profit business to pay some of the bills at the warming center.

“This has been really different,” she told the Journal-News. “Really stressful. More problems than it’s worth.”

READ THE FULL STORY

FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals each Friday of Lent in Butler County

Caption It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED Caption It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED

The following is a list of fish frys happening each Friday through the Lenten season. These are in Butler County, Ohio.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Video: People in Hamilton participate in first O’DORA dash

Hamilton’s first-ever O’DORA Dash, named for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area designation throughout the downtown area, took place on St. Patrick’s Day. Participants had to get from one end of a block of Riverfront Plaza to another without spilling their beer. VIDEO CONTRIBUTED BY TVHAMILTON

READ THE FULL STORY