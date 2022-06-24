Top local news for Friday, June 24, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Former Butler Co. politician, public figure Michael Fox dies at 73
Former Butler County politician, and sometimes controversial public figure, Michael A. Fox died Thursday, according to people who knew him.
Fox, a Hamilton native, was many things in his 73 years, but most notably he was a long-time member of the Ohio House of Representatives, representing Butler County in Columbus. He was also a Butler County commissioner and the director of Butler County’s Children Services.
Fox died Thursday afternoon after a long illness.
Storms destroy MetroParks administrative center
Credit: Nick Graham
A giant tree crashed through a MetroParks building Wednesday afternoon in Ross Twp. when severe weather moved through the area and knocked out power to more than 1,500 customers in Butler County.
The toppled tree dropped into the conference and kitchen area of the house MetroParks uses for administrative offices at the Forest Run MetroPark between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m.
Katie Ely, supervisor of Community and Park Relations, said there were four people — she was one of them — in their offices but not in that area and “we were very lucky nobody was injured.”
Middletown’s Goetz Tower gets ‘new life’ after receiving state tax credits
The developer of a vacant, seven-story Middletown building said it “got new life” after the state awarded more than $711,950 in tax credits.
Steve Coon, developer of the Goetz Tower, 1000 Central Ave., said the former bank and office tower in downtown will be converted into 20 market-rate apartments on the second through seventh floors with retail or office space on the first floor.
He expects the project to be complete by the fall of 2023.
In support of townships, large solar and wind farms banned by Butler County
Credit: Nick Graham
The Butler County commissioners said while they understand the need for supporting alternative energy sources, they want to respect the wishes of their township trustees so they voted unanimously to ban industrial solar and wind farms.
Last week they conducted a required public hearing after 12 of 13 township trustee boards passed resolutions asking them to ban the utility-grade energy generating farms. Several people spoke out against the ban and Commissioner T.C. Rogers said he heard them, but believes the issue may be moot anyway and “we have a natural tendency to support our trustees.”
“The people opposing this made some good points but the only thing is on this particular item we are voting on it is unrealistic, based upon the minimum assemblance of acres in the entire county that anybody could put a deal together,” Rogers said. “Sot hat’s why I don’t believe we’re actually taking the rights of property owners in the reality of this.”
Kings Island breaks record with World’s Largest Swim Lesson
MASON — Kings Island is known for lots of fun and thrills but now it’s also known for helping set a world record.
Thursday, Kings Island’s Soak City Water Park participated in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson — an international record-breaking event.
Soak City had 200 visitors — all of which were admitted into the park for free — participate in the worldwide event.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
