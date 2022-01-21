Top local news for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

The retirement ceremony was originally scheduled for last football season, but Schwarber was traded from the Washington Nationals, who were playing the Reds in Cincinnati, to the Boston Red Sox, said Justin “JD” Foust, MHS athletic director

The jersey retirement will be the eighth in MHS history and the first for a baseball player, though Schwarber also played linebacker on the football team.

Satan Club to meet at Lebanon school; district addresses confusion

Donovan Elementary School has been requested for the Satan After School Club to meet for children. CONTRIBUTED/LEBANON CITY SCHOOLS

Lebanon City Schools have sent a letter to parents and the community about The Satanic Temple After-School Satan Club that is planning to meet at Donovan Elementary School starting next week.

The letter, signed by Superintendent Isaac Seevers, said “the district understands the concerns and confusion raised over a certain group that has advertised online for an after-school facility rental. The Satanic Temple After-School Satan Club is NOT a district or school-sponsored event. Lebanon City Schools do not endorse the activities or intent of this group or any other religiously affiliated groups offering after-school activities on our campuses.”

In many religious traditions, the name Satan refers to a devil. The Satanic Temple says on its website that the group does not worship Satan and believes that religion should be divorced from superstition.

Police arrest man accused of several area armed gas station robberies

This is a surveillance photo of a robbery that occurred Dec. 12 at the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123, in Franklin. Police arrested Da'Sean McCleskey, 21, at his Englewood apartment on Friday, Jan. 21. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF POLICE

Franklin police arrested a man in Englewood early Friday morning who is suspected of several aggravated robberies in three counties.

Police Chief Adam Colon said detectives have been investigating multiple aggravated robberies that occurred in Franklin since December.

Those that occurred at the following locations: the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; the Sunoco Gas Station, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and the Marathon Gas Station, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2.

Masks mandated in City of Oxford through March 1

Disposable face masks are pictured. The CDC has recommended that U.S. residents use cloth face coverings in public settings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images

Oxford City Council members have enacted an ordinance requiring anyone in the city to have a facial mask on while in public indoor spaces.

The mandate is an emergency ordinance, which requires six of the seven council members to vote yes. It was voted on at the Jan. 18 meeting.

The mandate applies through March 1.

Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking police cruiser keys

Bruce William Franklin Burns, 41, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on Tuesday for tampering with coin machines and petty theft, both misdemeanors, and escape and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies. CONTRIBUTED

WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin man is facing theft and escape charges after allegedly breaking into laundromat coin machines and making a run for it with the cruiser keys when taken into custody.

Bruce William Franklin Burns, 41, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on Tuesday for tampering with coin machines and petty theft, both misdemeanors, and escape and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies.

Burns is accused of breaking into coin machines on Oct. 30 at Laynecraft laundromat on Millard Drive, according to prosecutors. On Dec. 16, after being arrested as a suspect in the theft case, Burns “attempted to break detention from police officers by running while in handcuffs and attempted to steal property belonging to the police,” according to the indictment.

Prayer March for Life at Butler County Courthouse this weekend

Historic Butler County Courthouse on High Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

The Butler County Right to Life organization will host a peaceful march around the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton on Sunday.

The event is a prayer vigil to mark the Jan. 22 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

The group will spend one hour walking seven times around the courthouse at 101 High St. The purpose involves seven intentions of prayer, which may be read about on the Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center’s Facebook page.

