Top local news for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Police said a dark blue Nissan Maxima was stolen around 9:30 a.m. today from the area of Tytus Avenue and Washington Street.

The owner of the car told police he gave the suspect a ride from Springboro. The suspect is described as a White male, wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans, black/red Nikes with tattoos near his eye and neck area, according to police.

West Chester man still missing; police need help finding him

Caption Alexander Enslen WEST CHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

West Chester Police searched this week for Alexander Enslen, hoping to turn up some answers leading to his whereabouts.

They found nothing.

Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce offers ‘Loving Local’ promotion

Caption Valentine's Day items are for sale at Front Room on 7th, a store on Seventh Street at Campbell Avenue in Hamilton Front Room is one of many businesses participating in the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce's "Loving Local" campaign this month. CONTRIBUTED

“Loving Local” presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will allow residents to continue to Explore Hamilton by shopping, dining and participating in several Valentine-themed events and promotions in February.

“This will give people unique experiences. People can buy a box of chocolates, but why not go to a local shop and get something unique that somebody can keep forever. There are some great options with as many unique shops, restaurants and experiences, I think there’s something for everyone,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

The “Loving Local” campaign kicked off Feb. 1 and runs through Mon., Feb. 14. “Loving Local” aims to highlight Hamilton through more than 26 different Valentine-themed promotions as it brings awareness to the businesses downtown and encourages residents to be engaged on a local level.

‘Fortified Hill,’ Native American mounds, to partly open in March

Caption A mound that is part of the Native American ceremonial grounds in Ross Township that have been known as Fortified Hill since the early 1800s. PROVIDED

The committee overseeing the Fortified Hill sacred Native American earthworks in Ross Twp. hopes to make the site available to the public for the first time Friday, March 11. That’s the same date Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, which oversees the earthworks, celebrates Founder’s Day.

The site is considered a Native American cultural treasure, although experts don’t know its exact purpose.

Bob Genheimer, curator of archaeology at Cincinnati Museum Center, says the earthworks perhaps celebrated their beautiful countryside location and views of the Great Miami River below. It certainly was important to the Hopewell-age people, about 2,000 years ago, who would have built mounds several feet high and a mile long, using basketfuls of soil. They also hauled large rocks significant distances, he said.

Event to raise awareness of Hamilton woman missing for 2 months

Caption Have you seen Kara Hyde? She has been missing since Dec. 5. Hamilton Police looking for information on her whereabouts. HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

On the two-month anniversary of the day her daughter disappeared, a Hamilton mother plans to make some noise and make sure everyone knows Kara Hyde’s face.

Last month, Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. She went went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand Boulevard at about 2 p.m. that day.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18. Lisa Hyde said there are plenty of rumors about what happened to her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, but no sightings, and her social media has gone silent.

Vintage swing and jazz take center stage at the Fitton Center

Caption Rio Van will perform with "Professor Dan, Rio Van & The Eclectic Jazz Co-Op" on Feb. 5, 2022 at the Fitton Center. CONTRIBUTED

Fitton Center for Creative Arts will host the first show of its Jazz & Cabaret series on Saturday when Professor Dan, Rio Van & The Eclectic Jazz Co-Op take the stage in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom.

“This kicks off our Jazz & Cabaret series. We’re excited to be back up in the ballroom for the first time this season, and in fact for the first time a few months. As you may, or may not have heard, our elevator has been broken for several months. Our elevator is back up, working and we’re ready to go,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

He said the Jazz & Cabaret season will begin with a performance that is quirky, fun and entertaining.

