Top local news for Friday, April 29, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
13-acre wetlands restoration project on Butler County farm begins
Restoring a wetlands area to entice wildlife to return there as well as improving the water quality is the goal of a project on a farm property on Indian Creek Road. Groundbreaking for the Indian Creek-Hoffmann Wetland and Stream Restoration project was April 21.
The work is being done with a state grant through Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which originally focused on northern Ohio projects but has moved to the southwest part of the state. This is one of only 13 restoration projects selected but H2Ohio funding in the Ohio River Basin and only one of two on private property.
It is a joint effort of the Three Valley Conservation Trust and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
In past two years, two Lakota board members have drawn cries to resign
In fewer than two years, the governing board of Butler County’s largest school system has seen two members get in highly publicized trouble due to their electronic communications regarding school matters.
One board member resigned in September 2020.
The other more recent incident hasn’t yet produced a board member’s resignation, and may not.
Despite signs of some opposition, Madison school tax backers hopeful
The signs of election day growing nearer have popped up on roadways throughout the Madison school system.
Voters in Madison Twp. will decide Tuesday on a proposed increase to the current schools’ income tax.
Pro-school tax signs far outnumber opposition signs and in some locations the opposing signage stands alongside each other off of local roadways.
Multiple Butler Co. agencies to host DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Several police agencies in Butler County are asking for residents to bring their unused and expired prescription drugs to be properly destroyed.
This twice-a-year DEA Drug Take Back Day “is the perfect opportunity to rid your house of expired and no longer needed medications,” said West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barb Wilson. “Having these drugs in the house creates a potential risk to children and others. Disposing of them properly eliminates that risk.”
Hundreds of pounds of medication are collected countywide on the spring and fall drug take-back days. This spring’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Voting early or Tuesday for Ohio’s primary election? Here’s what to know.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Early voting in the Tuesday, May 3, primary is entering its final days, but voting will continue through Election Day.
Here is what you need to know about voting early in-person and voting at the polls on Election Day.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.