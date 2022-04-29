Top local news for Friday, April 29, 2022

The work is being done with a state grant through Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which originally focused on northern Ohio projects but has moved to the southwest part of the state. This is one of only 13 restoration projects selected but H2Ohio funding in the Ohio River Basin and only one of two on private property.

It is a joint effort of the Three Valley Conservation Trust and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

In past two years, two Lakota board members have drawn cries to resign

Combined Shape Caption Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends a board meeting about recent posts she made on social media. The meeting as April 27, 2022 at Plains Junior School in Liberty Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends a board meeting about recent posts she made on social media. The meeting as April 27, 2022 at Plains Junior School in Liberty Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In fewer than two years, the governing board of Butler County’s largest school system has seen two members get in highly publicized trouble due to their electronic communications regarding school matters.

One board member resigned in September 2020.

The other more recent incident hasn’t yet produced a board member’s resignation, and may not.

Despite signs of some opposition, Madison school tax backers hopeful

Combined Shape Caption Residents in Madison Twp. will decided on Tuesday's election the fate of a proposed increase in the schools' income tax. Voters will decide on a 1% income tax to raise $2.4 million annually for the district, which has little commercial development and a few business tax revenue sources to pay for school operations. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Combined Shape Caption Residents in Madison Twp. will decided on Tuesday's election the fate of a proposed increase in the schools' income tax. Voters will decide on a 1% income tax to raise $2.4 million annually for the district, which has little commercial development and a few business tax revenue sources to pay for school operations. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

The signs of election day growing nearer have popped up on roadways throughout the Madison school system.

Voters in Madison Twp. will decide Tuesday on a proposed increase to the current schools’ income tax.

Pro-school tax signs far outnumber opposition signs and in some locations the opposing signage stands alongside each other off of local roadways.

Multiple Butler Co. agencies to host DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

Combined Shape Caption The Hamilton Police Department is taking prescription drugs back on April 24, National Takeback Day Combined Shape Caption The Hamilton Police Department is taking prescription drugs back on April 24, National Takeback Day

Several police agencies in Butler County are asking for residents to bring their unused and expired prescription drugs to be properly destroyed.

This twice-a-year DEA Drug Take Back Day “is the perfect opportunity to rid your house of expired and no longer needed medications,” said West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barb Wilson. “Having these drugs in the house creates a potential risk to children and others. Disposing of them properly eliminates that risk.”

Hundreds of pounds of medication are collected countywide on the spring and fall drug take-back days. This spring’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voting early or Tuesday for Ohio’s primary election? Here’s what to know.

Combined Shape Caption Early voters walk in to cast their ballots Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Early voters walk in to cast their ballots Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Early voting in the Tuesday, May 3, primary is entering its final days, but voting will continue through Election Day.

Here is what you need to know about voting early in-person and voting at the polls on Election Day.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Combined Shape Caption Butler County grand juries Combined Shape Caption Butler County grand juries

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

