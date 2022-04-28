36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Aveary Shamar Singletary, 807 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Avejuon Brandon Russell, 521 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of hashish (direct).

Matthew R. Reynolds, 3016 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of burglary (direct) and grand theft (direct).

Bobby Da Vaughn Valines, 1404 Dantzler, Apt. C, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of speed limits.

Oscar Nunez, 28 Petersburg Lane, West Chester; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Thomas Lynn Burkel, 9585 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Timothy Tidwell, 115 Knapp Drive, #103, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated menacing.

Charles Grubbs, 2831 Burbank Ave., Apt. E, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of disorderly conduct.

Tiffany Pape, 3504 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of heroin (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Douglas R. Baker, 3315 Oxford Reily Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), theft from a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards, and receiving stolen property.

Derrick E. Marcum, 82 Mollie Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Dustin D. Murrell, 3010 Seneca St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Nick William Day, 3112 Grand Ave., Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tomas Leonicio, 403 Princeton Trace, Apt. 403, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Thomas A. Combs, 602 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Timothy Allen, 1314 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Bryant Jason Iverson, 3600 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count of sexual battery (direct).

Philip R. Coldiron, 6848 Trenton-Franklin Road, rear house, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception (direct).

Jason Michael Meister, 3868 Tara Brooke Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception (direct) and grand theft (direct).

Alan W. Powell, 6 Tonya Drive, Joanna, S.C.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason Lee Scalf, 128 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Adam W. Lynn, 5770 Dunlap Road, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kwantez R. Everson, 50 Mount Zioon Road SW, Apt. 1, Atlanta, Ga.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ronnie Cross Jones, III, 8898 Cabot Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ephraim L. Shepard, 814 Old Bridge Circle, Davenport, Fl.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher Lee Earl North, 3855 Madison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kenneth Wayne Karr, 1201 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Joseph Schuchter, 868 Thornton Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of counterfeiting.

Jeffery Monroe Smith, 8097 Martz-Paulin Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis Tyler Uhl, 2350 Gardner Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brian Michael Salcedo, 7206 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wade Wilson Bishop, 3606 Darice Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dalton Whyn Eddy, 9500 Collett Road, Lot 13, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio L. Bonner, 1321 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Amber N. Fulton, 1706 Robin Circle, Ashtabula; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Miranda Nicole Moore, 562 Kristine Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of escape and obstructing official business.