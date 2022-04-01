Top local news for Friday, April 1, 2022

The sign says the three nearest locations are in Hamilton, Franklin and Lebanon.

Here are the locations: Hamilton, 1720 S. Erie Blvd., #A; Franklin, 245 S. Main St.; and Lebanon, 19 Dave Drive.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park

Caption Butler County attorney Robert Qucsai III was found dead this week at a park where he was last seen. CONTRIBUTED Caption Butler County attorney Robert Qucsai III was found dead this week at a park where he was last seen. CONTRIBUTED

More that a year after going missing from a Tennessee park, Butler County attorney Robert Qucsai III has been found dead, according to park officials.

Qucsai visited Cummins Falls State Park on Feb. 3, 2021, and was never seen again.

On Thursday, Qucsai’s brother, Carl, posted via social media that rangers had found Bob.

READ THE FULL STORY

Vacant duplex catches fire in Middletown; neighbors say homeless people stayed there

Caption Middletown firefighters spent about three hours this morning fighting a fire in a vacant duplex in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Middletown firefighters spent about three hours this morning fighting a fire in a vacant duplex in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A vacant and boarded up duplex in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue caught fire Friday morning, according to Capt. Frank Baughman.

He said Middletown firefighters responded at 3:54 a.m. and spent nearly three hours fighting the fire that started in 4005 Jewell Ave., and spread to 4003 Jewell Ave. through an attic.

The fire caused about $80,000 in damages and remains under investigation, according to Baughman.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami University changes dining services; departing management group announces layoffs

Caption Miami University students eat in the new Garden Commons dining hall on campus Thursday, Aug. 27. The university’s new EnviroPure machine breaks down waste from its dining halls, turning it into treatable water, thereby reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Miami University students eat in the new Garden Commons dining hall on campus Thursday, Aug. 27. The university’s new EnviroPure machine breaks down waste from its dining halls, turning it into treatable water, thereby reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

OXFORD — A federal jobs alert has been posted by Chartwells Higher Education at Miami University stating its food and dining services contract with the public college will end May 31 and it will discontinue services there at that time.

“We expect it to be a permanent layoff. Bumping rights do not apply,” the notice states. “There are 155 associates that are being impacted by this closure. All employees are encouraged to apply for alternative positions within the Company.”

The WARN act notice — also known as the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — revealed there will be 96 cashiers and food service workers impacted, along with 37 cooks and a number of other types of positions, including a director of operations, HR generalist and more.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown’s economic development director says she has been placed on administrative leave

Caption Chris Xeil Lyons Caption Chris Xeil Lyons

The city of Middletown is operating without its top two economic development staff members.

Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years, was placed on paid administrative leave on March 25, pending “further investigation,” she told the Journal-News. She didn’t want to disclose any of the details regarding the action.

Acting City Manager Paul Lolli, in a text message to the Journal, wrote “no comment” when asked if he could confirm whether Lyons was placed on leave.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lindenwald to host Easter Trunk Hop for kids; people needed to hand out treats

Caption Children search the playset for hidden Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt last year at the Lindenwald splash pad at Benninghofen playground in Hamilton. This year’s egg hunt is set for April 8. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Caption Children search the playset for hidden Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt last year at the Lindenwald splash pad at Benninghofen playground in Hamilton. This year’s egg hunt is set for April 8. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Lindenwald will offer the community a twist on the traditional Easter egg hunts this year with its first community Easter Trunk Hop.

“Our event is going to be a little different this year. It’s going to be like the Halloween Trunk or Treat. We are going to have people get in their cars and they are going to pass out eggs or candy and the kids are going to go from car to car and collect candy,” said Lisa Gebhart, organizer of the Easter Trunk Hop and children’s youth director at Lindenwald United Methodist Church.

The Easter Trunk Hop will be April 16 at the Benninghofen Park Splash Pad in Lindenwald. The event is free to attend and open to all.

READ THE FULL STORY