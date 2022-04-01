Lindenwald to host Easter Trunk Hop for kids; people needed to hand out treats

“We wanted to encourage more community involvement. I know when we do Trunk or Treat, we have about 50 cars passing out candy, so we just wanted to offer something for families where they can come out and have fun and enjoy a free event together,” Gebhart said.

Presented by Lindenwald United Methodist Church, the community event is a collaboration between several community partners including Linden Elementary School and PROTOCOL. Animal Friends Humane Society, the Hamilton Police Department and the Hamilton Fire Department will be participating and have representatives at the event.

“We’ve had a regular Easter Egg Hunt for many years. The church wanted to give back to the community, and we wanted to have a fun, family event around Easter time. This year, it’s going to be a little bit different, but we still want to have an event for families where they can come out and have fun. I know the Trunk or Treat goes off really well,” Gebhart said.

In 2019, the event attracted 400 to 500 kids. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

“We are very excited to bring this back because we all miss seeing each other. COVID really did a number on everyone. We had to social distance and not see family and friends. I think this will bring the community back together again. I’m excited to see normal again,” Gebhart said.

She continued, “I encourage everyone to come out to show that we’re going back to normal. It’s just been a long time coming because we haven’t been able to do community events like this for the past couple of years. I know we did one in October, but this will be the first one in April in a couple of years. We are trying to get back to normal and we’ll be doing more community events.

“It’s going to be exciting seeing all the of the children’s faces and all of their smiles and hearing all the laughter,” Gebhart said.

How to go

What: Easter Trunk Hop

When: 1-3 p.m. Sat., Apr. 16

Where: Lindenwald Splash Pad at Benninghofen Park, 913 Noyes Ave.

Admission: Free

More info: For questions or more information, or community members who would like to pass out candy can call Lisa Gebhart at (513) 203-3587. Set up begins at 12:30 p.m. for those who want to pass out eggs, candy and treats.