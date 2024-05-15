Lakota East freshman injured after when struck in a crosswalk

A Lakota student was injured Wednesday afternoon when struck in the crosswalk on Bethany Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old Lakota East freshman student was leaving the freshman building about 2:15 p.m. and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. The student was transported to University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital with serious injuries.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the BCSO. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
