Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO: 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $35-$50. Meshell Ndegeocello is a 10-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, rapper and bassist. She will bring her unique blend of soul, jazz, rock, R&B, funk and reggae to Memorial Hall’s intimate stage. For more information visit www.memorialhallotr.com.

POPS LABOR DAY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. City of Forest Park, 1201 W. Kemper Rd., Forest Park. The longstanding tradition of filling communities with music continues with a free performance at Central Park in Forest Park. John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra salute the unofficial end of summer in a program of Pops favorites. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

LUNKEN AIRPORT DAYS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lunken Airport, 262 Wilmer Ave. Linwood. Airport Open House featuring dozens of aircraft on display rides available in historic military aircraft, helicopter rides, classic car displays, military vehicles on display, educational exhibits, food vendors, and a patriotic flag ceremony at noon each day. For more information visit warbirds.clubexpress.com.

OHIO RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ohio Renaissance Festival, 10542 E. Ohio 73, Harveysburg, Ohio. $7.50-$19. Cheer your favorite knight to victory as he competes for the queen’s honor in the thrilling full-armored joust. The lanes are bustling with storytellers, strolling musicians, singers, dancers and villagers welcoming you to a festive day of living history. For more information visit www.renfestival.com.

RIVERFEST: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Downtown. Free. Riverfest returns with a day full of live music and fun that culminates with the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at 9 p.m. For more information visit webn.iheart.com.

ART ON VINE: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Fountain Square, 500 Vine St., Downtown. Free. Eighty local artists and makers will showcase and sell fine arts and handmade goods in Fountain Square this weekend. There also be a full bar and Reds fans can sit back and watch the game on the big screen. For more information visit the event Facebook page.