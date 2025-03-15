‘Titanic: An Immersive Voyage’ exhibition opens in Cincinnati

He also expects Titanic: An Immersive Voyage to draw visitors from neighboring cities, including Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville.

“Downtown is great. Downtown is booming, so we are happy to be bringing something of this caliber to downtown Cincinnati,” Zaller said. “Twenty percent of guests are coming from that four-hour drive window, so it’s a boost to downtown as well.”

The exhibition features over 300 artifacts and life-sized reconstructed rooms such as the grand foyer and first-class dining room, incorporating 3D views, video animations, and state-of-the-art technology.

Ticketholders can view photographs, handwritten letters, models of the Titanic, and other historic items from three different collections, such as a teacup, a linen towel, or a wooden chair.

“We have created a couple of characters who connect us to the story a little bit more, and we all know how the story ends, but there’s so much around that story to be told, and we’ve created a powerful experience,” Zaller said.

The VR experience (included with a VIP ticket) provides another firsthand experience, exploring the Titanic’s wreckage, more than 2.5 miles deep into the ocean.

Construction on the Titanic started late in March of 1909. The ship set sail on its first voyage on April 10, 1912, from South Hampton, England, and it was bound for New York City.

The Titanic was claimed to be “practically unsinkable” by its builders, and modern movies have described it as “unsinkable.” At the time of its entry into service, the Titanic was the second of three “Olympic-class” ocean liners – the Titanic, Britannic, and Olympic. The Titanic was a massive ship that was 10 decks high (or 104-ft tall), over 882-ft. long, and about 92-ft. wide.

However, days into the journey, the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, when the British luxury liner struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean. The collision occurred late in the evening on April 14, and the ship sank about two hours later, in the early morning hours. The Titanic had over 2,200 crew and passengers aboard. Approximately 1,500 people perished, leaving just over 700 survivors. The RMS Carpathia arrived at the scene, rescuing survivors, within a few hours after its sinking.

The Titanic’s wreckage was discovered in 1985 by explorer Dr. Robert Ballard during a Cold War Navy mission. Located at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the ship is nearly 13,000-ft. underwater. The ship split into two main pieces – the bow and stern.

More details

For more information, or to purchase tickets for Titanic: An Immersive Voyage, go to https://expo-titanic.com/cincinnati. Ticket prices start at $22.90 for children, $29.90 for adults and $25.90 for seniors (plus applicable ticketing fees.) The experience will take place at Exhibition Hub Art Center, 18 West Fourth St. in downtown Cincinnati. Visitors can plan to spend 60-90 minutes experiencing Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. The exhibition is open Mondays, and Wednesdays-Sundays. (Closed Tuesdays.) Timed entry tickets run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibition is wheelchair accessible.