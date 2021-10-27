Tickets on sale for Chappelle Cincinnati show

The Ohio resident will screen his film at Heritage Bank Center Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The film follows Chappelle as he performs “cornfield concerts” for his community in Yellow Springs during the pandemic, the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder and amid COVID-19 shutdowns. Chappelle and documentarians Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar, who won the Academy Award for Netflix’s American Factory, put the documentary together.

Heritage Bank Center’s website said no cellphones are allowed at the show. Upon arrival, guests are required to put phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. If a guest needs to use their phone, they can access it at Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.