Three Middletown drug cases: Two scheduled back in court, one sent to Butler County grand jury

Then on Feb. 1, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave.

The result of the searches produced “a sizeable amount” of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to police officials.

Two vehicles were also confiscated for later forfeiture. One of the handguns located was determined to stolen from the city of Trenton, police said.

Benjamin Davis and Jatae Tisdale were arrested and booked into the city jail.

Davis, 43, was charged with aggravated drug trafficking in a school zone, having weapons under disability and drug abuse cocaine. During the arraignment for Davis, James Sherron set bond at $100,000 or 10% rule.

Davis posted a cash bond, according to court records. His preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Friday, according to court records.

Tisdale, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Judge Sherron set her bond at $10,000 or 10%. She posted bond and her preliminary hearing, set for last week, was continued until March 6, according to court records.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.