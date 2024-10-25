Breaking: Threat at Madison schools under investigation; school being dismissed

Threat at Madison schools under investigation; school being dismissed

Madison schools on lockdown after threat NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Madison schools on lockdown after threat NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Madison Local Schools is in lockdown and students are being turned away or released this morning after a report of a threat, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The district’s social media post said the students are safe.

There is a large presence of sheriff’s cruisers at the school complex in Madison Twp. and deputies are “interviewing someone,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The elementary school day is canceled. Elementary buses are returning students to their homes and parents in drop-off line will need to take their students back home. The Middle School and High School will have buses to take students home at 10 a.m. and driving students will be released as well, according to the district.

In Other News
1
Former Middletown Paperboard site gets $1.5M grant to help redevelop...
2
Man survives ‘widow maker’ thanks to CPR, quick actions from Monroe...
3
McCrabb: Cancer survivor, doctor running New York City Marathon two...
4
Hamilton chamber seeks business, citizen of the year nominees
5
Student’s death, collision sees Lakota, area officials hold public...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.