Threat at Madison schools under investigation; school being dismissed

Madison Local Schools is in lockdown and students are being turned away or released this morning after a report of a threat, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The district’s social media post said the students are safe.
There is a large presence of sheriff’s cruisers at the school complex in Madison Twp. and deputies are “interviewing someone,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The elementary school day is canceled. Elementary buses are returning students to their homes and parents in drop-off line will need to take their students back home. The Middle School and High School will have buses to take students home at 10 a.m. and driving students will be released as well, according to the district.
