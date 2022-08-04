This year’s Butler County Fair saw an increase in attendance

Nate Broermann, 17, sold his steer to Gesell Electric and Trent Broermann Becks Hybrid for $2,500. Viktoriia Bonham, 18, sold her sheep to the Catalyst Summit Group and Bonham Bonny Acres for $2,500.

Broermann has been showing cattle since he was in the fifth grade, and Bonham has been showing sheep for four years. Both Broermann and Bonham won Reserved Champions in their classes.

Combined Shape Caption Nate Broermann, 17, sold his Reserved Champion steer in the Butler County Fair for $2,500. / CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Nate Broermann, 17, sold his Reserved Champion steer in the Butler County Fair for $2,500. / CONTRIBUTED

Broermann said he enjoys showing and selling livestock because he gets to support the steer from start to finish.

“It is very rewarding to me, and I feel like it is worth everything -- all the time and effort that I put into making it look like that,” Broermann said.

Combined Shape Caption Viktoriia Bonham, 18, also sold her Reserved Champion sheep for $2,500. / CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Viktoriia Bonham, 18, also sold her Reserved Champion sheep for $2,500. / CONTRIBUTED

Bonham agreed with Broermann but said it’s sad to say goodbye to an animal she spends so much time on.

“I was sad, but I’m thankful that I’m supported by friends who were my buyers and who support my family in raising livestock and participating in 4-H,” Bonham said.

Both Bonham and Broermann said they are saving their earnings for the future.

“It will go into a fund that will be used for my college or whatever it is that I do after high school,” Bonham said.

Broermann, who graduated this past year from Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, plans to save his money to continue his passion for farming.

“I’m probably going to save it up, and hopefully in the future, I can buy a farm with that little bit,” Broermann said.

For the final results of the Butler County Fair, visit www.butlercountyohfair.org.