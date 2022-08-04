This year’s Butler County Fair saw an increase in attendance

The 172nd annual Butler County Fair came to a successful end on July 30, and although the attendance numbers are not finalized yet, the board president said they saw an increase in people from last year.
“We had a quick meeting [Sunday] when the fair was over ... and I can tell you, dollar-wise and number-wise, everything was up,” Doug Turner said.
Despite slightly rainy conditions, fairgoers still enjoyed the animals, fair food and Grand Stand events, with Friday having the overall highest attendance.
“It’s partly because of the derby, but Friday is always the busiest day,” Turner said.
On Saturday, the Jr. Fair hosted their annual livestock sale with a tie for the highest earning animal.
Nate Broermann, 17, sold his steer to Gesell Electric and Trent Broermann Becks Hybrid for $2,500. Viktoriia Bonham, 18, sold her sheep to the Catalyst Summit Group and Bonham Bonny Acres for $2,500.
Broermann has been showing cattle since he was in the fifth grade, and Bonham has been showing sheep for four years. Both Broermann and Bonham won Reserved Champions in their classes.
Broermann said he enjoys showing and selling livestock because he gets to support the steer from start to finish.
“It is very rewarding to me, and I feel like it is worth everything -- all the time and effort that I put into making it look like that,” Broermann said.
Bonham agreed with Broermann but said it’s sad to say goodbye to an animal she spends so much time on.
“I was sad, but I’m thankful that I’m supported by friends who were my buyers and who support my family in raising livestock and participating in 4-H,” Bonham said.
Both Bonham and Broermann said they are saving their earnings for the future.
“It will go into a fund that will be used for my college or whatever it is that I do after high school,” Bonham said.
Broermann, who graduated this past year from Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, plans to save his money to continue his passion for farming.
“I’m probably going to save it up, and hopefully in the future, I can buy a farm with that little bit,” Broermann said.
For the final results of the Butler County Fair, visit www.butlercountyohfair.org.
About the Author