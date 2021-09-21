This year on trend to be second deadliest in Cincinnati in recent history

Following a triple homicide in Pendleton in the early morning hours Saturday, the amount of homicides in Cincinnati this year rose to 64. This time last year, the city saw 74 homicides. In all of 2020, 97 people total were slain in the city of Cincinnati.

City council member Jan-Michele Kearney said council is discussing adding money to the Safe and Clean Fund, which gives money to community councils to develop their own neighborhood safety plans.