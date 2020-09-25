This time’s a charm? Middletown to try graduation ceremony next month

City school officials request each graduate bring no more than six guests. The district asks guests to physically and socially distance and the ceremony requires masks or face coverings.

All gates will open at 1:30 PM and officials suggest participants dress appropriately for the weather because the event will take place rain or shine, they said.

The school system has also arranged for TV Hamilton to broadcast live streaming coverage of the entire event including on the Facebook pages of Middletown High School and Middletown school district.

“We look forward to a wonderful day of recognition and honor that our class of 2020 deserves,” said Cotter.