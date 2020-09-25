This time’s a charm? Middletown to try graduation ceremony next month

A twice-canceled Middletown High School graduation is now scheduled for next month and will be held outside, rain or shine.
The 360 seniors who graduated from the high school in the spring watched their planned commencement events be postponed due to periodic spikes locally in the infection rates of the coronavirus.
“We were hoping for our plan A in May, anticipating our plan B in July, and are arriving at plan C in October,” said Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter.
“Graduation is such a milestone event. If our students and families take anything away from this Covid impacting confusion, I hope it is how devoted we are to celebrating our graduates,” said Cotter.
The commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 outside at Barnitz Stadium.
City school officials request each graduate bring no more than six guests. The district asks guests to physically and socially distance and the ceremony requires masks or face coverings.
All gates will open at 1:30 PM and officials suggest participants dress appropriately for the weather because the event will take place rain or shine, they said.
The school system has also arranged for TV Hamilton to broadcast live streaming coverage of the entire event including on the Facebook pages of Middletown High School and Middletown school district.
“We look forward to a wonderful day of recognition and honor that our class of 2020 deserves,” said Cotter.