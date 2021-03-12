‘This brings more energy’: DHL, Cintas leases finishing filling huge Middletown logistics center

Lyons said within an hour of Middletown there are 20 universities, colleges or technical schools, I-75, several airports and rail transportation.

“We have it all,” she said.

Completing the deal during the coronavirus pandemic was “truly remarkable,” Lyons said. The warehouse was full leased 20 months after it was completed.

Now that the 75 Logistics Center is leased, Lyons hopes that leads to further development in the adjacent MADE Industrial Park that has 45 available acres.

“This brings more energy,” she said.

Doug Swain, vice president and general manager at Opus, said the Middletown 75 Logistics Center was attractive because of the “very limited” land available for development between Dayton and Cincinnati.

The building features 36-foot clear height, 40 dock doors and 79 trailer positions with 91 positions available for knockout panels that provide increased flexibility for tenants, he said.

As large enterprises, DHL and Cintas will benefit from the space as it accommodates the growth of each business, said Swain, adding the location provides added convenience for Cintas due to its proximity to the corporate headquarters.

Last year, CBRE Cincinnati Industrial said it leased a 250,000-square-foot portion of the center to Cintas. Michelle Goret, vice president of corporate affairs, said its fast-growing first aid and safety business had outgrown its space at a Mason-based facility.

Cintas provides products and services such as corporate uniforms, floor mats, facility services, restroom cleaning and supplies, fire protection products and services and first aid and safety products, she said.

Lyons said Cintas signed a 10-year lease, though she didn’t know the length of the DHL lease.