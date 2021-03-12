‘This brings more energy’: DHL, Cintas leases finishing filling huge Middletown logistics center

Two “world-class tenants” have signed leases in the 75 Logistics Center in Middletown, said Chris Xeil Lyons, the city’s economic development director.
The Opus Group, a commercial real estate development, construction and design company, announced Thursday that the 612,589-square-foot warehouse is now fully leased after DHL joined corporate apparel brand Cintas, one of southwest Ohio’s largest public companies, in taking space there.
Lyons said the two tenants investing in the Middletown region shows the strength of the location, just north of Yankee and Todhunter roads near the Middletown and Monroe city limits. She said the center is positioned near Interstate 75 and there is a workforce of more than 3 million in the area between the Dayton and Cincinnati regions.
Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said he’s thankful for the investment from the Opus Group to develop the warehouse in the area and he’s excited about the two nationally-known tenants.
Lyons said within an hour of Middletown there are 20 universities, colleges or technical schools, I-75, several airports and rail transportation.
“We have it all,” she said.
Completing the deal during the coronavirus pandemic was “truly remarkable,” Lyons said. The warehouse was full leased 20 months after it was completed.
Now that the 75 Logistics Center is leased, Lyons hopes that leads to further development in the adjacent MADE Industrial Park that has 45 available acres.
“This brings more energy,” she said.
Doug Swain, vice president and general manager at Opus, said the Middletown 75 Logistics Center was attractive because of the “very limited” land available for development between Dayton and Cincinnati.
The building features 36-foot clear height, 40 dock doors and 79 trailer positions with 91 positions available for knockout panels that provide increased flexibility for tenants, he said.
As large enterprises, DHL and Cintas will benefit from the space as it accommodates the growth of each business, said Swain, adding the location provides added convenience for Cintas due to its proximity to the corporate headquarters.
Last year, CBRE Cincinnati Industrial said it leased a 250,000-square-foot portion of the center to Cintas. Michelle Goret, vice president of corporate affairs, said its fast-growing first aid and safety business had outgrown its space at a Mason-based facility.
Cintas provides products and services such as corporate uniforms, floor mats, facility services, restroom cleaning and supplies, fire protection products and services and first aid and safety products, she said.
Lyons said Cintas signed a 10-year lease, though she didn’t know the length of the DHL lease.