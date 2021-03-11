COVID-19 vaccines: Where does Butler County rank in Ohio?

More than 57,000 people in Butler County have now received at least the start of their COVID-19 vaccine.
The county has also seen 62% of the residents who started the vaccine process complete it, as of Wednesday. That ranks No. 10 in Ohio, trailing others including Noble County, which has had 72.3 percent of residents complete the process.
The vaccine program in Ohio is continuing to add many more people per day, but Butler County now receiving about 7,000 doses per week.
The Journal-News looked at data for the entire state on vaccines started, vaccines completed and what percentage of the population completed by the process by county.
Here’s how Butler County stacks up:
|County
|Vaccines started
|Vaccines completed
|Pct. completed
|Cuyahoga
|215,047
|116,637
|54.2%
|Franklin
|207,249
|133,191
|64.3%
|Hamilton
|147,481
|90,968
|61.7%
|Montgomery
|94,933
|55,769
|58.7%
|Summit
|86,363
|49,841
|57.7%
|Lucas
|80,270
|48,047
|59.9%
|Stark
|60,952
|36,959
|60.6%
|Butler
|57,541
|35,689
|62.0%
|Lorain
|56,629
|30,111
|53.2%
|Mahoning
|47,371
|27,752
|58.6%
|Lake
|43,202
|21,884
|50.7%
|Delaware
|42,154
|24,788
|58.8%
|Warren
|41,476
|24,211
|58.4%
|Trumbull
|37,118
|20,329
|54.8%
|Clermont
|33,150
|18,212
|54.9%
|Greene
|31,790
|18,625
|58.6%
|Medina
|31,614
|16,880
|53.4%
|Licking
|30,369
|17,937
|59.1%
|Wood
|26,653
|14,552
|54.6%
|Clark
|26,519
|14,708
|55.5%
|Fairfield
|26,096
|14,719
|56.4%
|Portage
|24,035
|12,741
|53.0%
|Geauga
|18,636
|9,802
|52.6%
|Richland
|18,326
|11,104
|60.6%
|Muskingum
|17,396
|9,766
|56.1%
|Columbiana
|17,150
|9,887
|57.7%
|Miami
|17,121
|9,818
|57.3%
|Allen
|17,090
|9,927
|58.1%
|Wayne
|15,469
|7,682
|49.7%
|Erie
|15,140
|8,334
|55.0%
|Ashtabula
|14,485
|9,135
|63.1%
|Tuscarawas
|14,034
|8,335
|59.4%
|Scioto
|13,737
|9,112
|66.3%
|Hancock
|13,024
|7,051
|54.1%
|Ross
|12,473
|6,780
|54.4%
|Jefferson
|10,925
|5,504
|50.4%
|Marion
|10,900
|5,671
|52.0%
|Washington
|10,731
|6,949
|64.8%
|Sandusky
|10,678
|5,678
|53.2%
|Athens
|10,427
|6,309
|60.5%
|Union
|9,917
|6,008
|60.6%
|Knox
|9,828
|5,478
|55.7%
|Belmont
|9,182
|4,430
|48.2%
|Pickaway
|9,176
|5,112
|55.7%
|Ottawa
|9,015
|4,772
|52.9%
|Seneca
|8,892
|4,723
|53.1%
|Huron
|8,117
|5,327
|65.6%
|Fulton
|7,747
|3,938
|50.8%
|Darke
|7,706
|4,048
|52.5%
|Crawford
|7,671
|4,644
|60.5%
|Auglaize
|7,398
|4,138
|55.9%
|Lawrence
|7,332
|3,974
|54.2%
|Guernsey
|7,107
|3,595
|50.6%
|Putnam
|7,000
|4,301
|61.4%
|Madison
|6,984
|4,423
|63.3%
|Defiance
|6,734
|3,466
|51.5%
|Mercer
|6,620
|3,672
|55.5%
|Ashland
|6,604
|3,527
|53.4%
|Shelby
|6,408
|3,658
|57.1%
|Clinton
|6,369
|3,932
|61.7%
|Logan
|6,331
|3,637
|57.4%
|Coshocton
|6,031
|3,608
|59.8%
|Preble
|6,018
|3,836
|63.7%
|Champaign
|5,960
|3,163
|53.1%
|Williams
|5,755
|3,394
|59.0%
|Henry
|5,685
|2,842
|50.0%
|Highland
|5,640
|2,844
|50.4%
|Jackson
|5,581
|3,191
|57.2%
|Brown
|5,435
|3,215
|59.2%
|Van Wert
|5,349
|3,209
|60.0%
|Gallia
|5,308
|3,197
|60.2%
|Perry
|5,270
|2,968
|56.3%
|Pike
|5,145
|2,805
|54.5%
|Hocking
|5,045
|2,986
|59.2%
|Morrow
|5,024
|3,205
|63.8%
|Hardin
|4,700
|2,413
|51.3%
|Fayette
|4,612
|2,442
|52.9%
|Carroll
|4,543
|1,995
|43.9%
|Meigs
|4,033
|2,083
|51.6%
|Wyandot
|3,742
|2,285
|61.1%
|Holmes
|3,519
|2,051
|58.3%
|Adams
|3,182
|1,743
|54.8%
|Paulding
|2,759
|1,465
|53.1%
|Morgan
|2,622
|1,489
|56.8%
|Monroe
|2,451
|1,306
|53.3%
|Noble
|2,328
|1,683
|72.3%
|Harrison
|2,326
|1,413
|60.7%
|Vinton
|2,151
|1,319
|61.3%