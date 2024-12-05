Third Domino’s coming to West Chester Twp.

By Sue Kiesewetter
23 minutes ago
A third Domino’s restaurant is coming to West Chester Twp. next year.

Dryden Builders Inc. received approval from trustees to construct a 2,132 square-foot eatery on a .62-acre lot in the Union Centre Pavilion shopping center.

Located at the southeast corner of Union Centre Pavilion Dr. and Union Centre Boulevard, the restaurant includes a drive-through lane.

Known for its variety of pizzas and crusts, Domino’s also offers chicken, oven-baked sandwiches and pastas, breads, desserts, salads and loaded tots.

“Their business base is all about the pick-up window,’’ said Chris Hinkel, president of Dryden Builders. “The majority of their business is delivery and pick-up.”

There will, however, be seating for about a dozen customers who choose to eat inside the restaurant, Hinkel said.

Dryden Builders will construct this Domino’s for franchisee Southern Ohio Pizza Inc., owned by the Metro family, at a cost of about $1 million. The general contractor also built the franchisee’s Domino’s on Ohio 42 and Highland Pointe Drive along with one in Lebanon and other locations.

Once final reviews have been completed and permits issued, work will begin on the project. Hinkel said he expects groundbreaking in late spring or early summer.

The restaurant is expected to open by the end of 2025.

