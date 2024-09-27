Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Magic Carpet Shows: Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Appropriate for ages K-6th grade. oxarts.org

Listen to the Music: A tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Sammy Kershaw, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Glass Menagerie,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Fairfield Footlighters presents “Blithe Spirit,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.

Pollinator Fest 2024, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be vendors selling pollinator related items, nature-inspired art, bird/bat/bee houses, crafts, and much more.

Hill Heritage Farm Day, at 1992 Jesse Drive, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the whole family include hayrides, farm tours, and hands-on crafts for kids.

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Live entertainment, inflatables and more. liberty-township.com

Waynesville Merchants Association will hold Jane Austen Night in the Village from noon to 8 p.m. Meet Jane Austen, Mr. Darcy look alike contest, DIY Bouquets, learn to waltz on Main Street, duel reenactment, and Huntsmen’s Luncheon at Hammel House. For more information, go to waynesvilleshops.com.

Hispanic Heritage Festival, at Governor’s Square, Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m.

Shine a Light NF Walk Cincinnati, at Corwin M. Nixon Park, 6249 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Registration from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Walk starts at 10 a.m.

Hamilton Hispanic Festival, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 2-9 p.m. There will be salsa in the park, music, vendors, and more. hamiltonhispanicfestival.com

The Hunt For Good Treasure Hunt, check in at ‘The 315′ event center, 315 W. Pike St., Morrow. thehuntforgood.org

World premiere screening for Lana Read’s latest film Death 4 Dinner, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day. pyramidhill.org

Country Applefest, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. countryapplefest.com

Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Annual celebration of local history. YourMetroParks.net

SUNDAY

Middletown Pride presents Queer Movie Matinee featuring Love, Simon, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TUESDAY

“One City, One Book,” keynote address with author Sonia Purnell, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Self presents “A Woman of No Importance,” with Erin Dietrick, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami “College for Our Community,” Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps Inside the Big Picture, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Topic is “Water: That Weird, Wacky, and Essential Stuff.”

THURSDAY THROUGH OCT. 5

Cincinnati Christian School present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

OCT. 4

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon

Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Hungry, Hungry Bookwork,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 5

Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.

Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives

All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc

City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org

OCT. 5-6

Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.

OCT. 6

Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30- 4 p.m. fairfield-city.org

OCT. 7

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Meet the Candidates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 8

Miami “College for Our Community,” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Topic is “The Cover Up of Clothing.”

OCT. 9

SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

OCT. 10

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

“One City, One Book,” Panel Discussion, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 11

Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”

OCT. 11-13

Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.