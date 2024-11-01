Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Middletown First Fridays Channel the Flannel, at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-8 p.m. There will be games, hot apple cider, chili cook-off competition, hot chocolate DORA crawl, and more. downtownmiddletown.org

Day of the Dead South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Kara Goheen Friends and Furball Foundation.

SATURDAY

Middletown Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. All you can eat for $8.

Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield, in partnership with the Fairfield Show Choirs, Fall Pancake Breakfast at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee.

Warren County Parks Fundamentals of Winter Tree Identification, at Armco Park, 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon. 10 a.m. Program is free but registration is required at co.warren.oh.us/Parks/.

Crafting on 34th Street, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This Christmas classic will be presented with lights on for all the crafty types to come and watch the movie while starting those Christmas stockings and gifts. sorgoperahouse.org

Pumpkin Smash, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your old pumpkins and smash them into the open-top dumpsters.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Screening, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. Cost is $8 at the door. sorgoperahouse.org

Reagan’s Mic Drop Lip Sync Battle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-10 p.m. The Purple Monkey Project honors their Reagan Vanoss Spirit Award winners and the Fairfield Police Officer and Firefighter/EMT and Teacher of the Year award winners.

10SoCo Concert: Dennis Piper & Friends, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Steel Drum Performance, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Grace Holiday Market, at Grace Green Acres Farm, 932 Cook Road, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. gracegreenbeauty.com

SUNDAY

Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Explore ghosts and ghouls in the garden.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by The Beagle Creek Bluegrass Band.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Self present Charley Harper Studios, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.

17STRONG Holiday Social Mixer, at Pour House, 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 17stronghamilton.org

Miami “College for Our Community” Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps Inside the Big Picture, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 8

Fitton Family Fridays present Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 8-9 AND NOV. 15-17

AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15-16, and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 17.

NOV. 8-10

ROYAL Theatre company present Annie Jr., at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. ROYALThearreCompany.com

NOV. 9

Nature Program: Nature Prepares for Winter, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free

Adult Workshop: Beginning Basketry, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 12:30 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Butler County’s Amish Mennonite Roots, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Appalachian Studies will host an Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Johnston Hall, Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

The Social Exchange at the Well House, 10 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6-10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Sneak preview of the Well House Hotel. hamilton-ohio.com

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open mic begins at 7 p.m. and performances at 7:30 p.m.

Jungle Jim’s International Market annual International Wine Festival, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 7-10 p.m. junglejims.com

Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 9-10

Lakota East Craft Show, at 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission is $3, children under 18 are free.

NOV. 11

Veterans Day Donuts and Coffee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9-11 a.m. For all veterans and active military members. Free

NOV. 12

Miami “College for Our Community” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

NOV. 13

SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

NOV. 15

Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

NOV. 15-17

Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

NOV. 16

Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org

Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 17

Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

NOV. 18

Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.

NOV. 19

Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.

Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.