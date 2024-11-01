Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Middletown First Fridays Channel the Flannel, at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-8 p.m. There will be games, hot apple cider, chili cook-off competition, hot chocolate DORA crawl, and more. downtownmiddletown.org
- Day of the Dead South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Kara Goheen Friends and Furball Foundation.
SATURDAY
- Middletown Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. All you can eat for $8.
- Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield, in partnership with the Fairfield Show Choirs, Fall Pancake Breakfast at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee.
- Warren County Parks Fundamentals of Winter Tree Identification, at Armco Park, 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon. 10 a.m. Program is free but registration is required at co.warren.oh.us/Parks/.
- Crafting on 34th Street, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This Christmas classic will be presented with lights on for all the crafty types to come and watch the movie while starting those Christmas stockings and gifts. sorgoperahouse.org
- Pumpkin Smash, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your old pumpkins and smash them into the open-top dumpsters.
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Screening, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. Cost is $8 at the door. sorgoperahouse.org
- Reagan’s Mic Drop Lip Sync Battle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-10 p.m. The Purple Monkey Project honors their Reagan Vanoss Spirit Award winners and the Fairfield Police Officer and Firefighter/EMT and Teacher of the Year award winners.
- 10SoCo Concert: Dennis Piper & Friends, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- Steel Drum Performance, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Grace Holiday Market, at Grace Green Acres Farm, 932 Cook Road, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. gracegreenbeauty.com
SUNDAY
- Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m.
MONDAY
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Explore ghosts and ghouls in the garden.
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by The Beagle Creek Bluegrass Band.
WEDNESDAY
- Celebrating Self present Charley Harper Studios, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.
- 17STRONG Holiday Social Mixer, at Pour House, 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 17stronghamilton.org
- Miami “College for Our Community” Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps Inside the Big Picture, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 8
- Fitton Family Fridays present Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 8-9 AND NOV. 15-17
- AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15-16, and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 17.
NOV. 8-10
- ROYAL Theatre company present Annie Jr., at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. ROYALThearreCompany.com
NOV. 9
- Nature Program: Nature Prepares for Winter, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free
- Adult Workshop: Beginning Basketry, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 12:30 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Butler County’s Amish Mennonite Roots, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Appalachian Studies will host an Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Johnston Hall, Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- The Social Exchange at the Well House, 10 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6-10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Sneak preview of the Well House Hotel. hamilton-ohio.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open mic begins at 7 p.m. and performances at 7:30 p.m.
- Jungle Jim’s International Market annual International Wine Festival, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 7-10 p.m. junglejims.com
- Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 9-10
- Lakota East Craft Show, at 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission is $3, children under 18 are free.
NOV. 11
- Veterans Day Donuts and Coffee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9-11 a.m. For all veterans and active military members. Free
NOV. 12
- Miami “College for Our Community” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
NOV. 13
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
NOV. 15
- Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
NOV. 15-17
- Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
NOV. 16
- Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org
- Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 17
- Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
NOV. 18
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.
NOV. 19
- Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.
- Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
