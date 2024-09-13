Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties area

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. The Jimmy Leach Jazztet will perform. Free.

Wines and Vines, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 5-7 p.m. For adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org

Fitton Family Fridays with Lexington Children’s Theatre present “Winnie the Pooh,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Captain Fantastic: A Tribute to Elton John, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Lebanon Ohio Antique Show, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway. Special preview event will be held from 6-9 p.m. today. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. wchsmuseum.org.

SATURDAY

Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Pavilion, Oxford. 9 a.m. Bring your own mat.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oxford Area Historic Walking Tours, at West Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. Tour will be of West High Street. 513-523-3035

Middletown Comic Expo, at Miami University Middletown, Johnston Hall, 4200 N. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. There will be expert panels, workshops, cosplay, and vendors for comics, toys and more. middletowncomicexpo.com

Ales for Tails, at Municipal Brew Works, 27 Market St., Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Pet parade begins at noon around Marcum Park. There will be food trucks, vendors and live music. Proceeds benefit Animal Friends Humane Society.

Springboro Annual Boro Fest, at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail. 3-8 p.m. cityofspringboro.com

Village Green Car Show, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3:30-10 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Family Movie Night: “Elemental,” at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Tri-State Wrestling Live, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com

Saddle Up Saturday: Ryan Broshear, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

SUNDAY

Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. noon to 3 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Nature/Nurture Series: Forest Bathing, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton.1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MONDAY

On-campus Arguments: Ohio Court of Appeals for the 12th District, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. Watch government in action as an Ohio appeals court hears arguments in real cases in a special on-campus proceeding.

“Can You Pass the U.S. Citizenship Test?” at Mosler Hall, Jack Rhodes Study, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon. How well would you do on the civics test administered to new U.S. citizens? In this interactive event you will find out. Lunch is provided, and there are prizes for the competition winners.

TUESDAY

U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony, on the Quad and Lawn, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. Miami Regionals will host the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio for the formal swearing-in of new U.S. citizens.

National Parks: Fossils of the Tri-state, at Gardner-Harvey Library, 014 TEC space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. Event will also be on Zoom.

Community Conversations, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Safe Zone training introduces individuals to basic language and concepts and starts the conversation about what allyship looks like.

WEDNESDAY

Rapid Rights! Student-led Public Conference on Civil Liberties, at Mosler Hall, Jack Rhodes Study, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. Miami students share their research via brief presentations on key civil liberties issues facing Americans today.

Warren County Historical Society Lunch & Learn event, at Armstrong Conference Center, 121 S. Broadway, Lebanon. 11 a.m. Author Randy Overbeck will speak on “A Few Favorite Haunts.” wchsmuseum.org.

Free Speech: This is Not a Safe Space, at Mosler Hall, Jack Rhodes Study, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 3 p.m. Participate in a non-partisan, open forum to discuss free speech law and contemporary political controversies.

The Underground Academy presents The Wonderful World of Indoor Plants,” at Gardner-Harvey Library, 014 TEC space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd.; and on Zoom. 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Appalachian Studies will host an Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Johnston Hall, Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

SEPT. 20

Fisk Jubilee Singers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. The concert will also feature the Miami Men’s Glee Club, Chamber Singers, and Choraliers. miamioh.edu

SEPT. 20-21 AND 27-28

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Glass Menagerie,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

SEPT. 20-22

Acting Up presents “Disney’s Camp Rock: The Musical,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. masoncommunitycalendar.com

SEPT. 21

Autumn Bird Walk, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Great Miami River Cleanup, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to noon. Free, but register at cleansweepofthegreatmiamiriver.org.

Hike-a-Thon 2024, at the DeWitt Trailhead, Oxford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrates the outdoors and the progress of the newly paved Oxford Area Trail and Miami University Natural Areas Trail systems. cityofoxford.org/hikeathon

Oxford Area Historic Walking Tours, meet on Coulter Lane, Oxford. 10:30 a.m. Tour will be of Coulter/Tallawanda Heights. 513-523-3035

Corn Stand Jam 2024, RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. Noon to 10 p.m. Music festival with raffles, vendors, food truck, kids zone and fireworks. cornstandjam.com

N.E.W. Ales Brewing Hops and Hounds Dog Day & Vendor Event, at 1330 Manchester Ave., Middletown. 1-4 p.m. newalesbrewing.com

OXtoberfest, at Oxford Uptown Park, Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. oxtoberfest.net

Heritage Festival and Parade, in downtown Mason. Parade bedings at 3 p.m. followed by activities and entertainment until 10 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, vendors, cultural displays, music entertainment, a luxury car show, and more.

SEPT. 21-22

Preble County Pork Festival, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22

