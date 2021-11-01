Things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week

Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

When the Eagles took a break in the mid-1980s, Hotel California filled the breach, and they’ve been the world’s premiere Eagles tribute band ever since. See them at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

The Menus

This charismatic rock band has been entertaining Cincinnati audiences for over 30 years. See them at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Farewell Angelina

This female country trio blends vocal harmonies with double violins and a guitar. See them at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information, call (513) 867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

Winter Craft Show

This second annual show will feature over 50 vendors. Get all your holiday gifts and décor at EnterTRAINment Junction, 7379 Squire Ct., West Chester, on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call (513) 898-8000 or visit www.entertrainmentjunction.com.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

The son of the late, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer has been rocking on is own since the 1980s. On this tour, he’s recreating the iconic songs of Led Zeppelin’s entire catalogue. See it at the Icon Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$75. For more information, call (513) 232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Styx

These progressive soft rockers released a string of multi-platinum albums in the 1970s and 80s. They are touring in support of their 17th album, “Crash of the Crown,” released last June. See them at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59-$114. For more information, call (513) 250-3150 or visit www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com.

Ledisi

This Grammy-winning R&B and jazz vocalist has released a live album, a Nina Simone tribute album, and an original album in just the last two years. She’s touring in support of her 2020 original album, “Wild Card.” See her at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.50-$48.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Bill Maher

The old-school liberal host of “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time” has never abandoned his stand-up comedy roots. Check out his rescheduled show at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $47.50-$129.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.