Things to do: ’90s band at the Hard Rock Casino, a fashion show and more

Cirque Goes Broadway

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will play Broadway hits while acrobats, contortionists, tumblers, and balancers defy gravity on aerial silks. See it at the Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$115. For more information, call 513-744-3344 or visit www.cincinnatipops.org.

Tony Rock

Tony Rock (younger brother of Chris) is best known for playing Uncle Ryan on “Everyone Hates Chris” and for being a veteran touring stand-up comic himself. See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Jan. 21-23. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

You may have seen the movie with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Now, see the original play about the combustible tensions between African-American musicians and white recording studio owners in 1920s Chicago. Check it out at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 719 Race St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 21-Feb. 12. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $58-$68. For more information, call 513-381-BARD or visit www.cincyshakes.com.

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

This Pink Floyd tribute band is comprised of eight musicians and a production team to recreate the Floyd concert experience, not just music but the special effects, lighting and video. Signs of Life will perform hits and rarities from every Floyd album. See them at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate, the ex-lead singer of progressive metal band, Queensryche, will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of “Empire,” Queensryche’s most mainstream album, which featured the hits “Jet City Woman,” “Silent Lucidity,” and “Just Another Rainy Night (Without You).” See him at the Ludlow Garage, 342 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, on Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, call 513-616-2640 or visit www.ludlowgaragecincinnati.com.

Better Than Ezra

This alternative rock band achieved popularity in the 1990s with their hit single, “Good.” They have released eight albums. See them at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$55. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasioncincinnati.com.

Hasan Minhaj

This stand-up comedian is known or being a past correspondent for “The Daily Show” (with both Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah) and for his two award-winning Netflix specials. See him at the Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.