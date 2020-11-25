Their Macy’s parade: Fairfield elementary students hold balloon event at school

Second-grade teacher Stephanie Brooks said the school parade started with the study by students of the Macy’s parade history, as it is among the largest in the world and first began in 1924.

“We had the kids draw a picture on what they wanted to make of their own balloon,” said Brooks. “And here we are.”

The 10,000-student Fairfield Schools started the school year in a hybrid class schedule but has since switched back to a in-person classes five days per week.

Kaylin Justice, holding her Grinch balloon, right, Amelia Hussel, left, and other second graders at Fairfield South Elementary School decorated balloons for a parade outside for other students Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 on Bibury Road in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF

Maintaining school traditions, especially the enjoyable ones for students, has been all the more important during this unusual year of schooling under the shadow of the coronavirus, said Brooks.

“We’re trying to keep it as normal as we can this year and make it kind of fun,” she said.

But safe fun, as social distancing was maintained and students wore their protective masks.

“They (students) were so excited. You could see their smiling eyes,” said Brooks. “They did a great job and they are super creative.”

