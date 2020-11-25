Their Macy’s parade: Fairfield elementary students hold balloon event at school

A New York City Thanksgiving Day event came to a Fairfield school Tuesday as students put on their own version of the famed Macy’s holiday parade complete with self-decorated balloons.
Dozens of second-grade students paraded outside of Fairfield South Elementary showing off their individually designed balloons to mimic the giant helium balloons featured each Thanksgiving morning in the nationally televised parade through the streets of New York.
“It’s a great tradition we started several years ago (based) on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade,” said Fairfield South Elementary Principal Jason Hussel as the kids paraded around the school grounds.
“The students are excited and the (whole) student body have come out to be a part of this and to see the work of the second grade students so it kind of brings some comradery together right now during a difficult time. Usually it (parade) is inside and they (students) walk the hallways. The teachers approached me about it and asked me … and I said if weather is permitting, let’s do it outside.”
Second-grade teacher Stephanie Brooks said the school parade started with the study by students of the Macy’s parade history, as it is among the largest in the world and first began in 1924.
“We had the kids draw a picture on what they wanted to make of their own balloon,” said Brooks. “And here we are.”
The 10,000-student Fairfield Schools started the school year in a hybrid class schedule but has since switched back to a in-person classes five days per week.
Maintaining school traditions, especially the enjoyable ones for students, has been all the more important during this unusual year of schooling under the shadow of the coronavirus, said Brooks.
“We’re trying to keep it as normal as we can this year and make it kind of fun,” she said.
But safe fun, as social distancing was maintained and students wore their protective masks.
“They (students) were so excited. You could see their smiling eyes,” said Brooks. “They did a great job and they are super creative.”
