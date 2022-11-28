Theft of speakers at Light Up Middletown ‘very frustrating,’ costly, official says

He said organizers are considering adding some type of security to the park.

Light Up Middletown has been a target of vandalism in the past, Becker said. Also, he said, high winds have knocked down some of the light displays.

But he called the most recent theft the “worst” Light Up Middletown has experienced in its 23 years.

“Pure greed” is how he described the theft.

The drive-through holiday lights display is open from 6-10 p.m. every night through New Year’s Eve. Donations are accepted at the front gate and proceeds are used to purchase light displays and upgrade the city park.