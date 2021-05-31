‘The Takeover’ concert series returning to West Chester: What to know

West Chester’s Thursday night summer concert series “The Takeover on The Square” will return on June 24 with Thunderstruck. The weekly concert series will run through Aug. 26.
Ten free concerts will be held outdoors on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. The series will start on June 24 and continue each week in July and August at the clock tower on The Square @ Union Centre. Last year, the concert series was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“The community is excited about getting together, and we want to be able offer a place to do that, and we want to do so safely, so that’s why we pushed things back a little bit just so we can keep an eye on how things are going,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township.
Some of the band’s audiences will see return this year include crowd favorites like Naked Karate Girls, Swagg, and 3 Piece Revival. Newcomers for 2021 include Don’t Tell Steve and Gee Your Band Smells Terrific. The Whammies have also previously played at the series.
“We try to bring back crowd favorites every year and bring in some new bands as well to offer a variety. We are excited to have Thunderstruck open the concert series. We have received a lot of requests for them, so I think the community will be excited to see them perform,” Dexter said.
She said community members have sent in requests on Facebook of bands they would like to see play the concert series.
“Some of these bands are directly from the residents and who they recommend. Don’t Tell Steve is one of those,” Dexter said.
“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks and beverages from local craft breweries, DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company as well as from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing. Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.
“People are always happy to come out and celebrate every Thursday night in a safe and comfortable environment,” Dexter said.
HOW TO GO
What: “The Takeover” presented by First Financial Bank
Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester
When: Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The concert series will run each week, starting on June 24.
Cost: Free
More info: www.WestChesterOH.org, also follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details and updates. Hashtag #TakeoverWC. Rain cancels the event. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Proceeds from beverage sales benefit local nonprofits.
The Takeover 2021 Line-Up
June 24: Thunderstruck
July 1: 90 Proof Twang
July 8: Naked Karate Girls
July 15: Pandora Effect
July 22: 3 Piece Revival
July 29: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific
Aug. 5: Don’t Tell Steve
Aug. 12: Swagg
Aug. 19: The Whammies
Aug. 26: Zach Attach