‘The Takeover’ concert series returning to West Chester: What to know

“We try to bring back crowd favorites every year and bring in some new bands as well to offer a variety. We are excited to have Thunderstruck open the concert series. We have received a lot of requests for them, so I think the community will be excited to see them perform,” Dexter said.

She said community members have sent in requests on Facebook of bands they would like to see play the concert series.

“Some of these bands are directly from the residents and who they recommend. Don’t Tell Steve is one of those,” Dexter said.

“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks and beverages from local craft breweries, DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company as well as from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing. Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.

“People are always happy to come out and celebrate every Thursday night in a safe and comfortable environment,” Dexter said.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Takeover” presented by First Financial Bank

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester

When: Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The concert series will run each week, starting on June 24.

Cost: Free

More info: www.WestChesterOH.org, also follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details and updates. Hashtag #TakeoverWC. Rain cancels the event. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Proceeds from beverage sales benefit local nonprofits.

The Takeover 2021 Line-Up

June 24: Thunderstruck

July 1: 90 Proof Twang

July 8: Naked Karate Girls

July 15: Pandora Effect

July 22: 3 Piece Revival

July 29: Gee Your Band Smells Terrific

Aug. 5: Don’t Tell Steve

Aug. 12: Swagg

Aug. 19: The Whammies

Aug. 26: Zach Attach