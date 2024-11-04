The Stone Tavern opens in Hamilton

Breaking: Clark County sheriff’s commander responds after ‘won’t help Democrats’ post

The Stone Tavern opened on Nov. 1, 2024, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street in Hamilton's North End neighborhood.

The Stone Tavern opened on Nov. 1, 2024, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street in Hamilton's North End neighborhood.
1 hour ago
The Stone Tavern at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street offered many services over the decades, and one of those has been resurrected.

Initially the building was a home for a stonemason, but it’s been a hardware store, apartments, restaurant, and right after prohibition it became a bar called The Stone Tavern. From 1936 until 1972, it was part of the neighborhood’s fabric and owned by Walter and Margaret Fortner. It didn’t have the success after the Fortners sold it.

Jim Pickup purchased it a couple of decades ago, but it wasn’t until he retired from construction management that he focused on reopening the building as a tavern.

He called it his “present to Hamilton.”

“I spent a lot of time in Hamilton. I’ve watched other places that went down hill and they were redeveloped into great places,” he said. “Hopefully, my contributions here will help develop the area improve.”

While Pickup hopes his efforts will help the revitalization in the North End with the North Hamilton Crossing project, a boulevard-style roadway that will provide an east-west corridor north of High Street not impacted by railroad tracks. Heaton Street is expected to be part of that route.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said it’s always great to breath new life into an old building, and in this case it’s “bringing back a great business.”

The Stone Tavern opened on Nov. 1, 2024, at 701 Greenwood Ave., which is on the corner of Greenwood and Heaton Street. Pictured is The Stone Tavern owner Jim Pickup with Shirley Horsley, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Fortner, who operated a tavern also called The Stone Tavern at the same location. The first Stone Tavern operated from 1936 to 1972.

“It’s definitely going to be a gathering place for the community and the whole city of Hamilton,” he said.

The Stone Tavern is a place to “come and relax,” said Pickup, adding the menu options includes “better than bar food,” like chicken wings and large soft pretzels, a few healthy options and some traditional dishes from his home country, like Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips.

“We spent a lot of time getting it right,” he said. “We think we got it right.”

Additionally, there are eight kinds of draft beer and “if we don’t have the coldest beer in Hamilton, it’s pretty close to it.”

The building is three stories, and while the bar and restaurant occupies the ground floor, there are apartments on the second and third floors, which are rented.

The interior woodworking was done by Pickup, who worked as an apprentice in England under his father, who was a contractor to many English pubs, bars and breweries. “I first started work when I was 15, we made all these bar fixtures, so making these things are not a new thing,” he said.

The Stone Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week.

The Stone Tavern opened on Nov. 1, 2024, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street in Hamilton's North End neighborhood. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

The Stone Tavern opened on Nov. 1, 2024, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street in Hamilton's North End neighborhood. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

