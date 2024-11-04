The Stone Tavern opens in Hamilton

Jim Pickup purchased it a couple of decades ago, but it wasn’t until he retired from construction management that he focused on reopening the building as a tavern.

He called it his “present to Hamilton.”

“I spent a lot of time in Hamilton. I’ve watched other places that went down hill and they were redeveloped into great places,” he said. “Hopefully, my contributions here will help develop the area improve.”

While Pickup hopes his efforts will help the revitalization in the North End with the North Hamilton Crossing project, a boulevard-style roadway that will provide an east-west corridor north of High Street not impacted by railroad tracks. Heaton Street is expected to be part of that route.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said it’s always great to breath new life into an old building, and in this case it’s “bringing back a great business.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman/Staff Credit: Michael D. Pitman/Staff

“It’s definitely going to be a gathering place for the community and the whole city of Hamilton,” he said.

The Stone Tavern is a place to “come and relax,” said Pickup, adding the menu options includes “better than bar food,” like chicken wings and large soft pretzels, a few healthy options and some traditional dishes from his home country, like Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips.

“We spent a lot of time getting it right,” he said. “We think we got it right.”

Additionally, there are eight kinds of draft beer and “if we don’t have the coldest beer in Hamilton, it’s pretty close to it.”

The building is three stories, and while the bar and restaurant occupies the ground floor, there are apartments on the second and third floors, which are rented.

The interior woodworking was done by Pickup, who worked as an apprentice in England under his father, who was a contractor to many English pubs, bars and breweries. “I first started work when I was 15, we made all these bar fixtures, so making these things are not a new thing,” he said.

The Stone Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman/Staff Credit: Michael D. Pitman/Staff