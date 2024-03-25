The Newbees return to the Fitton Center with ‘One of These Nights’

Ginny McCabe
The Newbees will return to the Fitton Center in April as they celebrate the music of the classic rock era and pay tribute to the Eagles along with some of the genre’s biggest names.

“This show has been put together just for the Fitton Center by our good friends The Newbees, who are based in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. They have an incredible history performing throughout the area, the nation and Internationally recently as well,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

The Newbees will present “One of These Nights,” at 7:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the show are $35 for members; $43 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online or at the Fitton Center. The event is sponsored by Mark and Cindy Rentschler.

The concert will feature music from the Eagles, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, James Gang and more.

“This concert will feature music of the Eagles, but it’s the Eagles and friends, and all of those people that were in that sphere of the 1960s and 1970s Southern California rock. As some people know, the Eagles started as the backing and touring band for Linda Ronstadt, and that’s how they got together and started, and of course, they went on to do remarkable things, but they still kept that connection,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Audiences can expect to hear some of the Eagles classics, like “One of These Nights,” “Hotel California,” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” along with songs from the other acts.

The Newbees, a Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky-based rock band founded by husband-and-wife duo, Jeff and Misty Perholtz, have been performing since 2004. Comprised of original compositions crafted in harmony and improvisation, the band performs an array of songs that are rooted in vintage pop and rock.

“Audiences appreciate the energy, musicianship, fun and the extraordinary joy that they bring with their music to the Fitton Center. They are consummate professionals, and they walk in with a smile,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: The Newbees present “One of These Nights”

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $35 for members; $43 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online or at the Fitton Center. The event is sponsored by Mark and Cindy Rentschler.

More info: fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873, ext. 110.

