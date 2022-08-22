The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati

In terms of atmosphere, the restaurant is sleek in design — provided by The Drawing Department. The rich history of Cincinnati is plastered in a variety of ways at the restaurant, but it culminates through an interactive, 200-piece memorabilia collage. The collage was curated by local art aficionado Jake Gerth.

“We’ve been involved with The Banks project since their initial construction,” said J.R. Anderson, VP of Development for Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate. “And The Filson is a concept that we have been wanting to bring to the area for a long time. We’ve watched the momentum grow as each new phase of The Banks has been completed, and we feel like The Filson is a great addition to the existing restaurant community in downtown Cincinnati.”

The restaurant is backed by BRG Concepts, which has multiple restaurants in south Florida. This is the restaurant group’s first venture with a location in Ohio.

