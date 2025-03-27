The Event Center of Middletown has classes for seniors, open gym and event rental space

New classes include “Pound” and “Fitness After 50” as well as several line dancing classes like “Beginners Line Dancing Class,” and “Active Line Dancing.”

“We offer a variety of classes each day, and they are all different,” Smith said.

Offerings like billiards or chess, and use of the center’s gym are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. The gym is a workout space that is equipped with fitness equipment.

Bingo is among the popular activities for members.

The center recognizes members’ birthdays each month. Typically, on the last Friday of the month, there’s a carry-in, and everybody brings a covered dish to share as they celebrate.

Premier Health also offers health screenings on a quarterly basis at the center, not only to members, but to anyone in the community.

The Event Center of Middletown partners with SilverSneakers on several of the senior programs like “Enerchi,” which is SilverSneakers version of Tai Chi. Enerchi is a new offering and 20-25 have been attending the class.

All of the SilverSneakers aerobics classes are highly attended and attract 40-50 people per class.

For a complete schedule of classes, dates and times, go to theeventcenterofmiddletown.com and click on “Senior Programs.” Updates are also posted on the Senior Programming at The Event Center of Middletown Facebook page.

In 2023, the City of Middletown purchased the building to solely run an event center, yet to keep the doors open for senior programming.

“What we didn’t do is continue the senior center provider aspect of it. It’s more or less an event center that allows for senior programs to take place there,” Smith said. “What that means is being able to provide a location for the social interaction that the seniors long for and need through exercise programs, various games, bingo, and a Bible study class. So, there’s a lot of different socializing and interacting opportunities for our seniors so they can continue to stay active.”

The City of Middletown currently owns the building and has done maintenance updates. In addition to its diverse range of senior programming each week, The Event Center of Middletown is available as a rental space that hosts weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings.

“We have a lot of different venue opportunities, where people in the community are able to rent out the space for special events, whether it’s for birthday parties, and celebrations of life, or rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, and graduation parties. You name it, and we literally can accommodate it,” Smith said.

One of the boardrooms, for example, can host meetings for groups as small as eight people up to the full ballroom, which can hold 450 to 500 people.

Since the city took over the building, one of the offices has been turned into a small meeting room, the Holloman Meeting Room. Other than that, the facilities layout is similar to what was utilized at Central Connections. The Goldman Boardroom can hold up to 40 people. The large ballroom can be divided into three smaller rooms through a retractable wall. Depending on the set-up, a smaller ballroom can hold about 100 people. There’s a bridal suite. Guests can also rent out the McBain Atrium for events, which can accommodate up to 70 guests.

Smith, who started her role of event center manager in September of 2024, said the center is able to accommodate each renter’s vision of what they want their celebration or program to look like.

“The cool thing is that the revenue from the events rental goes back into our senior programs to help pay for the instructors, or to get the different games or software they need, so they can continue to grow their programs,” she said.

The Event Center of Middletown features a state-of-the-art facility, modern amenities, spacious ballrooms, and a dedicated team of professionals to ensure that events run smoothly.

A lot of prior rental sales have been made by word-of-mouth, or by people who have been to other events at the center. The Event Center of Middletown recently unveiled a new website that highlights what the center has to offer. Rental fees cover the set-up and tear down of the tables and chairs.

The Event Center of Middletown has round and rectangular tables and chairs available. The center also offers chair covers and linens. The center is able to provide guests with a list of preferred partners, including caterers, DJs, and photographers.

“We find out what the vision is for the event, and we help our guests put the pieces together to help make it a successful occasion,” Smith said.

She said the Event Center of Middletown is centrally located and has free parking.

“We have this great venue space for our community to be able to rent, locally and at home, at a reasonable price, and they don’t have to leave the city. It also brings people from out of town into Middletown, so they can see everything Middletown has to offer,” Smith said.

Senior programs are tailored to people age 50 and older. Senior programming includes classes and wellness activities, such as physical fitness courses, social mixers, card games and more. Anyone in the community can participate with a membership.

“The city is proud to say, we have a place for our seniors to go, at a lower cost, to be able to have the programming and social interaction that they want as well as to be able to take in their thoughts and comments about new programs they want to have,” Smith said.

Currently there are about 175 active members. Membership to The Event Center of Middletown is $80 a year. Members can enjoy access to the fitness center, participation in programs and classes, use of the billiards room, health education seminars and events as well as receive discounts on event rental spaces and more.

“We’ve added roughly 75 to 100 new members from the time I started in September to date. So, obviously, attendance has increased greatly,” Smith said.

The Event Center of Middletown draws members from Middletown and neighboring cities as well as from surrounding counties.

“This is a great opportunity for community members to become engaged, whether it’s through aerobics, social interaction, or art. It’s really important that our seniors stay engaged, and have that social networking opportunities, to give not only meaning to their lives, but to grow their friendships on a daily and weekly basis,” said Smith.

MORE DETAILS

The Event Center of Middletown is located at 3907 Central Ave. in Middletown. For more information, or to schedule an event, or sign up for a class, go to theeventcenterofmiddletown.com, call (513) 705-1770, or email info@theeventcenterofmiddletown.com.