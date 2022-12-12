journal-news logo
X

‘The Bikeriders’ awarded $9M tax credit to film in state

News
By Avery Kreemer
28 minutes ago
The 100% Ohio-shot movie has been in production in Hamilton, Butler counties.

“The Bikeriders,” a movie being filmed in Hamilton and Butler Counties about a fictitious 1970s midwest motorcycle gang starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, has been awarded a maximum tax credit over $9 million through Ohio’s Motion Picture Tax Credit.

In its application, Stoplight Pictures said it would shoot 100% of the film in Ohio over the course of 127 days. The production company estimated that nearly $30.7 million of the movie’s total $39.4 million budget would be eligible for in-state tax credits. The awarded $9,234,938.70 tax credit for fiscal year 2023 is equal to 30% of the production’s eligible in-state spending.

The credit, which was awarded this July, will essentially save the production company the full amount of the credit in Ohio taxes.

Stoplight Pictures said it projected hiring 4,424 and only 102 non-Ohio residents over the course of production. The company also estimated it would be finished filming on January 27th, 2023, after 50 days of prep work, 47 days of shooting, and 30 days of wrap.

Ohio’s tax credit can be rescinded, should Stoplight Pictures fail to meet a variety of requirements during production. “The Bikeriders” could potentially be granted a smaller tax credit if Stoplight Pictures’ actual eligible budget is lower than the budget it estimated in its application, and the production’s expenditures will be reviewed by an independent accountant.

In Other News
1
Fairfield looks to redesign parts of Pleasant Avenue to curb crashes
2
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
3
Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator, fire chief resigns
4
McCrabb: 11-year-old Middletown boy who lost battle with brain cancer...
5
Warren Co. emergency response teams volunteer, help with rescues...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top