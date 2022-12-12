‘The Bikeriders’ awarded $9M tax credit to film in state

“The Bikeriders,” a movie being filmed in Hamilton and Butler Counties about a fictitious 1970s midwest motorcycle gang starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, has been awarded a maximum tax credit over $9 million through Ohio’s Motion Picture Tax Credit.
In its application, Stoplight Pictures said it would shoot 100% of the film in Ohio over the course of 127 days. The production company estimated that nearly $30.7 million of the movie’s total $39.4 million budget would be eligible for in-state tax credits. The awarded $9,234,938.70 tax credit for fiscal year 2023 is equal to 30% of the production’s eligible in-state spending.
The credit, which was awarded this July, will essentially save the production company the full amount of the credit in Ohio taxes.
Stoplight Pictures said it projected hiring 4,424 and only 102 non-Ohio residents over the course of production. The company also estimated it would be finished filming on January 27th, 2023, after 50 days of prep work, 47 days of shooting, and 30 days of wrap.
Ohio’s tax credit can be rescinded, should Stoplight Pictures fail to meet a variety of requirements during production. “The Bikeriders” could potentially be granted a smaller tax credit if Stoplight Pictures’ actual eligible budget is lower than the budget it estimated in its application, and the production’s expenditures will be reviewed by an independent accountant.
