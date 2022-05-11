The 80s Block Party in Hamilton to raise funds for area animal adoption organization

HAMILTON — Adoptable animals are the focus of this weekend’s “The 80s Block Party” at Municipal Brew Works in downtown Hamilton.
The Animal Adoption Foundation will promote its cause with an 80′s-themed community block party fundraiser at the popular brewery, which has outdoor seating and allows customers to bring their dogs on leashes.
“This is a way for us to get out into the community, and let everyone know we’re here, and we’re having fun, and we would love for everyone to be a part of what we’re doing, and what we are doing is trying to raise money so that we can continue to save animals that have been abandoned, neglected or abused,” said Lacy Olander, assistant director, of the Animal Adoption Foundation.
Admission is free to Saturday evening’s event, and patrons can participate in various activities, including raffles, games and split-the-pot. Individual donations will be accepted.
There will be food trucks on site, and a portion of MBW drink proceeds will go to Animal Adoption Foundation.
“We operate exclusively on the generosity and kindness of others. We don’t receive any government funding for what we do, but I think that taking care of animals and saving their lives, when they have been abandoned or abused is eternally necessary. So, the more people we can engage, that have like-minded goals, the more we will be able to do with our mission,” Olander said.
She said the primary goal is to save as many homeless cats and dogs as possible, to care for them medically, and to find them forever homes.
“Our mission is to rescue animals. We are a no-kill shelter. So, we provide them with a safe place to be – to live, to be taken care of, to be socialized, and prepared for adoption,” Olander said.
The event will feature live music by My Girl Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Plus, there will be a Celebrity Meet and Greet with Big John Murray (Bret Michaels’ bodyguard) from VH1′s “Rock of Love.”
This is a family-friendly event with giveaways, face-painting as well as games for kids and adults. Attendees will also have a chance to visit with some of the shelter’s adoptable animals.
It’s not required, but guests are welcome to dress up in 80s fashion with props like Aqua Net Hairspray, Rubik’s Cubes and 80s-style sunglasses, to name a few.
“I would love for people to come out and be a part of the event so we can raise more awareness about the shelter … I’ve been volunteering at the shelter for six or seven years, and I have nothing but great things to say about them. Also, we hope to raise a little bit of money for them. The main purpose is we want people to know there’s an awesome, no-kill animal shelter right here in Hamilton that they should come and check out,” said Brian LeVick, a board member and head of the event committee for Animal Adoption Foundation.
“I want every animal to find a good home if they can, and this is something Animal Adoption Foundation is passionate about,” LeVick said.
Donations will go towards helping homeless cats and dogs with food, medical care and shelter. For more information, visit www.aafpets.org, or call 513) 737-7387. Animal Adoption Foundation is located at 2480 Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
The organization is always accepting volunteers.
How to go
What: Animal Adoption Foundation presents The 80s Block Party
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton
Admission: Free
More info: Visit www.aafpets.org. There will be raffles, games, split-the-pot and more. A portion of the drink proceeds will go to Animal Adoption Foundation. Food trucks will be on-site.
About the Author