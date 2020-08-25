Tenants displaced after early morning apartment building fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — It took Fairfield crews about two hours to get a fire under control and extinguished at a West Augusta Boulevard apartment building early this morning, according to city officials.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire at 1605 W. Augusta Boulevard. Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner said police officers were first to respond and reported heavy smoke from the front right of the second floor.
“We started off with crews inside the building, but it was too far ahead of us, and we transitioned into a defensive attack,” said Wagner.
The deputy chief said there was a partial roof collapse onto the third floor, and part of the third floor collapsed onto the second floor. Investigators are conservatively estimating $250,000 in damages, he said.
Fire investigators returned to the scene later in the morning.
A cause has not yet been determined for the fire that displaced at least 10 people, Wagner said.
The apartment has 12 units, of which 10 were occupied. The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing for those displaced, and Wagner said no one was injured in the fire.
Several Butler and Hamilton county fire agencies assisted with mutual aid.
