Temps will rise back into 60s this week

Fairfield Public Works department crews clean snow plows and return salt 5o the barn after a night of treating roads Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Fairfield Public Works department crews clean snow plows and return salt 5o the barn after a night of treating roads Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By WCPO
Updated 43 minutes ago

While a light layer of snow blanketed Southwest Ohio on Wednesday morning and low temperatures caused icy roads, the cold chill won’t last all week.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs around 40 degrees. The later part of the week brings a nice warm-up. Temperatures jump to the low 50s on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday warms to 65 with a spotty rain chance.

Rain is mostly likely Friday night into Saturday morning with our most recent cold front. Thankfully, rain will not dominate Saturday’s forecast with only a morning chance and then turning mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

